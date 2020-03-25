Farmington Schools adjust to new normal; no decision yet on extending closure

The district just completed the graduate followup report. Ruble said they follow up with last year’s graduates at 180 days.

“We had over 60% were in a two-year, four-year or a career technical school,” he said. “We had about 15% that were working, and another 3-4% that were in the military and 3-4% percent other.”

When asked about whether the closures will continue after April 6, Ruble wasn’t completely sure at this point.

“We are meeting [Thursday] with the MAAA Superintendents, then we are meeting as a Southeast group on Friday morning to have more discussions,” he said. “The standard we will continue to follow, the health department recommendations and the CDC.

"We have not made a decision yet, but I could certainly see it stretching into mid-April. I think St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson Counties have already expanded the closure. That will be based on what kind of information we get, and we start seeing positive test results out of the ones being tested.”

As far as the buildings, Ruble said that they are going above and beyond to make sure everything is being sanitized and are using all the precautions and all the recommendations from the CDC.

“It’s a little bit like flying a plane while they are trying to build it,” he said. “It’s definitely a new norm.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

