Farmington Schools adjust to new normal; no decision yet on extending closure

Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble gave an update during this week's school board meeting on how the district is operating during the current shutdown of the schools.
“We started Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI),” he said. “We had a training session on Monday. The overview of it, we are pushing out instruction, both digital and paper copy.
"We are trying to limit the paper copies, because that becomes an issue of transference [of the virus]. We began those lessons [Tuesday], that will continue throughout the district closure."
Ruble said teachers are working from home, calling parents and students and pushing out the AMI.
“Food service, transportation, we’re delivering meals, providing meals, and 12-month staff are still reporting to their offices and keeping the guidelines intact,” he said.
According to Ruble, on Tuesday the district served more than 600 meals.
“The breakfast and lunch in the three different locations, so that was great. That number will go up Wednesday because of the weather, it was better without the rain.”
The school board held a brief meeting Tuesday night. Because of the limitation on 10 people or less in a gathering, they had to push the student recognition of winter athletes until April.
The district just completed the graduate followup report. Ruble said they follow up with last year’s graduates at 180 days.
“We had over 60% were in a two-year, four-year or a career technical school,” he said. “We had about 15% that were working, and another 3-4% that were in the military and 3-4% percent other.”
When asked about whether the closures will continue after April 6, Ruble wasn’t completely sure at this point.
“We are meeting [Thursday] with the MAAA Superintendents, then we are meeting as a Southeast group on Friday morning to have more discussions,” he said. “The standard we will continue to follow, the health department recommendations and the CDC.
"We have not made a decision yet, but I could certainly see it stretching into mid-April. I think St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson Counties have already expanded the closure. That will be based on what kind of information we get, and we start seeing positive test results out of the ones being tested.”
As far as the buildings, Ruble said that they are going above and beyond to make sure everything is being sanitized and are using all the precautions and all the recommendations from the CDC.
“It’s a little bit like flying a plane while they are trying to build it,” he said. “It’s definitely a new norm.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
