Farmington shelters will be open due to risk of severe weather

Because the National Weather Service has issued a forecast calling for the significant chance of severe weather in the Farmington area Wednesday — including the possibility of long-tracking tornadoes, severe wind, and large hail — the city of Farmington is providing four shelter locations for anyone who does not have shelter in the event of a tornado warning or a Tier III thunderstorm warning.

The following shelters will be available Wednesday at the following locations:

• Farmington City Hall, 110 W Columbia St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

• Farmington Police Station, 310 Ste Genevieve Ave.

• Farmington Fire Station, 222 E Columbia St.

• FEMA Shelters at Truman Learning Center, 209 W College, and Jefferson Elementary, 2 Summit Dr.

“We are hoping for no bad weather, but the National Weather Service tells us that Farmington has an ‘moderate’ chance of severe weather,” said Emergency Management Director Tim Porter. “This includes the chance for tornadoes, high wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.”

“The shelters are for anyone who does not feel safe where he or she is, if severe weather impacts Farmington tomorrow.” Porter said. “If you feel like you don’t have adequate shelter in the event a tornado warning or a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, we want you to have a safe place to take shelter.”

The National Weather Service has initially projected that the hazardous weather will move into the area anywhere from midday to late afternoon or early evening tomorrow. “The time frame is not written in stone and may vary by an hour or two either way,” Porter said.

Porter encourages citizens to utilize multiple information sources, including phones, television, and weather radios.

“We will be prepared to activate our outdoor sirens,” he said. “But those are designed to alert those who are outside during a warning. They are not designed to alert us when we are indoors. So having multiple sources of weather updates is important.”

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has changed their policy on when they issue warnings on the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) to include Tier III Thunderstorm Warnings. “In the past, the NWS would only activate the WEA system for tornado warnings,” Porter said. “A Tier III thunderstorm can produce winds in excess of 80 mph or baseball size hail.”

Porter said either of these warnings should be a prompt to take shelter immediately. “We have asked our partners at St. Francois County Central Dispatch to activate our outdoor sirens for either of these types of warned storms,” he said.

He also cautioned those that may be traveling.

“The timing of this storm seems to coincide with the start of a St. Louis Cardinals game at noon tomorrow in St. Louis,” Porter said.

It is important to have a plan and act quickly in the event of a warned storm. “The biggest concern from this system appears to be the threat of long-tracking, strong tornados in front of a line of storms that may have damaging winds and hail,” Porter said.

Porter said in the event of a tornado warning or even a severe thunderstorm warning, the National Weather Service recommends:

In a house with a basement: Avoid windows. Get in the basement and under some kind of sturdy protection (heavy table or workbench) or cover yourself with a mattress or sleeping bag. Know where very heavy objects rest on the floor above (pianos, refrigerators, waterbeds, etc.) and do not go under them. They may fall down through a weakened floor and crush you. Head protection, such as a helmet, can boost survivability also.

In a house with no basement, a dorm, or an apartment: Avoid windows. Go to the lowest floor, small center room (like a bathroom or closet), under a stairwell, or in an interior hallway with no windows. Crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down; and cover your head with your hands. A bathtub may offer a shell of partial protection. Even in an interior room, you should cover yourself with some sort of thick padding (mattress, blankets, etc.), to protect against falling debris in case the roof and ceiling fail. A helmet can offer some protection against head injury.

In an office building, hospital, or nursing home: Go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building — away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Then, crouch down and cover your head. Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow you to get to a lower level quickly. Stay off the elevators; you could be trapped in them if the power is lost.

In a mobile home: Get out! Even if your home is tied down, it is not as safe as an underground shelter or permanent, sturdy building. Go to one of those shelters, or to a nearby permanent structure, using your tornado evacuation plan. Most tornadoes can destroy even tied-down mobile homes; and it is best not to play the low odds that yours will make it.

At school: Follow the drill! Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told. Crouch low, head down, and protect the back of your head with your arms. Stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.

In a car or truck: Vehicles are extremely risky in a tornado. There is no safe option when caught in a tornado in a car, just slightly less-dangerous ones. If the tornado is visible, far away, and the traffic is light, you may be able to drive out of its path by moving at right angles to the tornado. Seek shelter in a sturdy building, or underground if possible. If you are caught by extreme winds or flying debris, park the car as quickly and safely as possible -- out of the traffic lanes. Stay in the car with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows; cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat, or other cushion if possible. If you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, leave your car and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands. Avoid seeking shelter under bridges, which can create deadly traffic hazards while offering little protection against flying debris.

In the open outdoors: If possible, seek shelter in a sturdy building. If not, lie flat and face down on low ground, protecting the back of your head with your arms. Get as far away from trees and cars as you can; they may be blown onto you in a tornado.

In a shopping mall or large store: Do not panic. Watch for others. Move as quickly as possible to an interior bathroom, storage room or other small-enclosed area, away from windows.

In a church or theater: Do not panic. If possible, move quickly but orderly to an interior bathroom or hallway, away from windows. Crouch facedown and protect your head with your arms. If there is no time to do that, get under the seats or pews, protecting your head with your arms or hands.

For more information, you can contact the Farmington Office of Emergency Management at 573-756-0608

