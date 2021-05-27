Farmington VFW post celebrates 75 years with event Saturday

“I chose wrong,” Furr laughed. “I was gone more in the Army than I was in the Navy.

"I went to boot camp at Fort Sill. I went to Fort Bliss where I became an Avenger crew member. I went to Fort Lewis for two years. I was stationed for 18 months in Korea because I reclassified to be a mechanic. After that I came back to Fort Campbell.”

Furr left the military for the last time in 2012. After a few years of moving around, he and his family settled down in the Knob Lick area.

The next chapter in his life was to join the VFW to help other veterans. Last October marked his first anniversary as member of the post.

Due to a work accident after the military, Furr is disabled. Asked what he does now besides the VFW, he said nothing. “I volunteer at the post and babysit grandkids.”

Aside from helping others, being the commander of the VFW helps to fill Furr’s days.

“It has been a really cool thing. It’s a lot of work and a lot of drama. Overall, I really love coming out here. I’m here almost every day. I’m throughout this post all day long.