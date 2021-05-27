Farmington VFW post celebrates 75 years with event Saturday

On Saturday, the Norman L. Rigdon Farmington VFW Post 5896 will be celebrating their 75th anniversary of serving veterans.
A Summer Bash will be held from noon to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the VFW, located at 814 East Karsch. There will be live music, food trucks, a beer garden, disc golf, dunking booth and face painting.
Brandon Scherffius will perform 2-4 p.m. while the Big Deal Band will perform 5-10 p.m.
A horseshoe tournament will be held at 1 p.m. The cost to participate in the tournament is $20.
Jason Furr, 46, is the current post commander. He talked about his service and the future of the VFW.
“I graduated from Fredericktown, Class of 1992,” he said. “I left right after high school. I did four years in the Navy.
"While I was in the Navy I went to two ships, USS Wabash and USS Samuel Gompers. I was a deck seaman for my four years, stationed in Long Beach and then Alameda. I was in the first Gulf War on the Wabash.”
When Furr’s mother died of cancer, he received a hardship discharge and came home. However, that was not the end of his military career. The events of September 11, 2001 intervened.
“After the towers got hit, it was time to go back in,” he said. “I figure to be a smart guy and not be gone all the time — I had family then — I chose the Army.”
“I chose wrong,” Furr laughed. “I was gone more in the Army than I was in the Navy.
"I went to boot camp at Fort Sill. I went to Fort Bliss where I became an Avenger crew member. I went to Fort Lewis for two years. I was stationed for 18 months in Korea because I reclassified to be a mechanic. After that I came back to Fort Campbell.”
Furr left the military for the last time in 2012. After a few years of moving around, he and his family settled down in the Knob Lick area.
The next chapter in his life was to join the VFW to help other veterans. Last October marked his first anniversary as member of the post.
Due to a work accident after the military, Furr is disabled. Asked what he does now besides the VFW, he said nothing. “I volunteer at the post and babysit grandkids.”
Aside from helping others, being the commander of the VFW helps to fill Furr’s days.
“It has been a really cool thing. It’s a lot of work and a lot of drama. Overall, I really love coming out here. I’m here almost every day. I’m throughout this post all day long.
"I love helping the guys out, coming in and being helpful and being needed. Usually I work Bingo; I work in the kitchen for the auxiliary. It’s fun, but it’s a constant challenge. A lot of the stuff we have to make shake tends to be on a shoestring budget. It has to be done quick, fast, in a hurry."
Members needed
As for challenges encountered while running the Post, Furr says that having an active membership is his biggest problem.
“On paper it looks really good, we have 422 members,” he said. “But when you look at the boots on the ground that actually work it, there’s only about 20-30 of us, if that.
“It’s always something new, something different. I’ve met a lot of great people. I like the fact that my voice counts, my post counts, we have a big voice in our local government and the national level. I love getting out and getting involved with the community. I love those events where I get out on the courthouse steps for the POW-MIA ceremony. I’ve stood out in front of battalions giving mundane maintenance briefs, but that was one of the coolest things I have ever done. I never thought I would have done something like that. This job has introduced me to a whole lot of new people in this community: senators, representatives, the mayor.”
The VFW has its own community through its membership, something Furr stresses.
“We help each other out, we bring in food if somebody’s hurting and need food. A couple of times somebody’s needed trucks and a trailer. My daughter’s car broke down on Interstate 55, I needed a truck and a trailer. The guys said, ‘We got it.’ They drove me up there and we got it. We are big about helping each other.”
As the leader of the Post, Furr is attempting to further bridge any gaps between the VFW and other organizations such as the AMVETS, American Legion, and the DAV.
“The community is not just in this post,” he said. “When I need something, I go talk to the American Legion, the Legion needs something, they come talk to me.”
The future of the VFW is a bit of concern for Furr, especially as they cannot participate in as many things as they used to.
“I think it’s due to the declining membership and the age of the members,” he said. “They are in their 70s and 80s, how many people can get out there and stand? Our chaplain finally stepped down, he fell a couple of times during our events.”
Furr does appreciate the surrounding community and its support for veterans.
“We are well-received by Farmington. Whenever we have events, we always have a good turnout. I think Farmington really appreciates having us here. I get all kinds of community support, a lot of local businesses donate stuff to us. If I call and ask for anything, I rarely get a ‘no’.”
Norman Rigdon
Norman L. Rigdon's name is prominently displayed in large red letters on the post that is named in his honor. Motorists traveling up and down Karsch Boulevard either consciously or subconsciously see it all the time.
Local historian Bob Schmidt has researched Rigdon and compiled a comprehensive history of the man whose life — like all too many of the time — was all too short.
Norman Lindell Rigdon was born Oct. 20, 1924, in Esther. He later moved with his parents to Farmington where he finished his education in the schools there. Following graduation, he attended Flat River Junior College (later Mineral Area College) in the fall of 1942 and worked at the local I.G.A. Grocery.
Rigdon entered the service in April 1943, and went on to receive his training at Fort Leonard Wood; Lincoln University in Nebraska through the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP); and Camp (now Fort) Rucker, Alabama.
Private Rigdon was assigned to Company F 262nd Infantry Regiment of the 66th Infantry Division. Rigdon, who had by this time risen to the rank of sergeant, left Camp Rucker for Camp Shanks, New York, in November 1944. On Nov. 15 he sailed for England on the George Washington, a passenger liner converted to a troop transport ship. In England, Rigdon was stationed at Camp Piddlehinton until departing for France.
At 9 a.m. on Dec. 24, Rigdon’s ship, the Leopoldville left Southampton on the nine-hour trip across the English Channel to Cherbourg, France with Rigdon’s division on board. At 5:54 p.m. the German submarine U-486 launched a torpedo at the Leopoldville. Unfortunately, Sgt. Rigdon’s Company F was in the exact location where the torpedo struck. His body was never recovered.
Schmidt provided a case study on the errors committed and geographic conditions that led to the sinking of the Leopoldville. He explained that the crossing from Southampton to Cherbourg was in a wider area of the channel, necessary because both were deep water harbors required for large troop ships such as the Leopoldville.
“It probably gave the enemy submarines more room to navigate in a larger expanse of water,” Schmidt said. “And perhaps the captain didn’t follow the protocol for zigzagging. One of the rescue vessels had ordered the Leopoldville to drop anchor because they were afraid it would run into some mines in the vicinity.
"An injured vessel could be towed to port where it could be protected and save lives, but by dropping anchor, she couldn’t be moved, so there was a greater loss of life. The Christmas holidays had an effect on the amount of attention given to the situation.
Schmidt said that there were a number of problems with the whole episode that people thought could have been done differently.
“There was a board of inquiry,” he said. “There probably was a little more ineptitude than should have been.”
Schmidt noted that the language barriers between allies in the war were a real hindrance in properly transmitting orders and utilizing strategy.
“The captain of the Leopoldville was Belgian and could not speak English," he said. "His crew were either Belgian or African. Who knows what languages they spoke.”
Displayed at the VFW Post in Farmington are two telegrams received by Rigdon's mother and father — ones that the parents of World War II troops dreaded to see.
"The Secretary of War desires me to express his deep regret that your son Sergeant Norman L Rigdon has been reported missing in action since Twenty Five December in European Area. If further details or other information are received you will be promptly notified. Dunlop acting the Adjutant General."
Then there was the second telegram.
"The Secretary of War asks that I assure you of his deep sympathy in the loss of your son Sergeant Norman L Rigdon who was previously reported missing in action. Report now received states he was killed in action Twenty Five December in European Theater. Confirming letter follows. The Adjutant General."
According to the honorstates.org website, Rigdon is memorialized at Tablets of the Missing at Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France, an American Battle Monuments Commission location.
Rigdon was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for military merit and for wounds received in action resulting in his death. The telegrams, Purple Heart medal and other related items are on display in the Norman L. Rigdon Post 5896 VFW Hall in Farmington.
