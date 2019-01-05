Try 1 month for 99¢
accident
A Farmington woman was killed in an accident involving an icy roadway Friday night, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states that Jessie M. Skaggs, 25, of Farmington, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on Highway 221, south of Beal Road at 7:58 p.m. when she lost control on a patch of ice on the roadway.

According to the report, Skaggs then crossed the center of the roadway, rotated counter clockwise when Rita F. Carl, 57, of Steelville, driving southbound, struck the rear of Skaggs' vehicle in her 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene by Assistant Coroner Greg Armstrong and was taken to the St. Francois County Morgue.

Both drivers were wearing their safety devices and both vehicles were totaled. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

