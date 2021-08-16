Farmington woman overcomes challenges

“After that, I secured a permanent full-time job, but I started out at $16,500 a year to support me and my three kids. That was really tough, but I kept working on my bachelor’s degree. We made it through and after about six months we had our own place. We made things work however we could. I kept working to better myself. I finished my bachelor’s degree and moved on to another job where I got an increase in salary — which was great for me and my kids.”

Asked how she and her children were able to survive on a small income, Crabera said, “People think it’s impossible to live on $16,500 a year, but we all learn to live within the means of what we make. You have to make it work. When you make $16,000 a year, you get what you can and the rest of it you don’t. It’s like people say, ‘If I was making $300,000 a year, I would be set,’ but people spend more when they make more.

“It was really hard. There were a lot of times that there wasn’t money there. My family has helped a lot on this journey and have been very supportive. There were a lot of times when my family did have to help, so I’m grateful and happy that I had that, because not everybody does. You just have to make it work. There’s no other option.”

In her new job, Crabera was able to gain some experience working in human resources.