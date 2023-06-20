On Saturday, the second Plein Air Art Show and Contest brought together the Parkland community to celebrate creativity around Farmington's Community Garden.

The gathering brought adults and children together to create art and to work with fellow local artists who were situated in various areas of the garden, painting their visions on canvas.

Many families came to the event, and adults and children alike took part in the painting contest, bringing their imaginative creations to life. Local musician Marshall E. James provided live music to the sunny atmosphere, and water and snacks were provided.

First State Community Bank sponsored the event, contributing $300 in prize money. After close to six hours of painting, the judges carefully evaluated the artwork and announced the winners in both the adult and children's categories.

Rebecca Turner claimed first place in the adult category, having painted the water tower overlooking the Community Garden below. Rebecca Bazzill secured second place, while Felix Pflock took home third place.

Callia Silversmith won first place in the children's contest, while Madison Parks took second. Tying for third place were William Johnson and Sophie Turner.

In addition to the painting contest, a poetry contest provided an outlet for artistic expression. Rebecca Turner won in the adult division, while Audrey Schroder won in the children's division.

"It was a great day with a diverse group of talented individuals. It's always fascinating to see how artists can bring their own unique perspectives to the same subject," said Event Organizer Melanie Montgomery.

In Photos: Plein Air Art Show 2023 Plein Air Winner Plein Air First Place Adult Winner Plein Air Second Place Adult Winner Plein Air Third Place Adult Winner Plein Air First Place Children's Winner Plein Air Second Place Children's Winner Plein Air Third Place Children's Winners Plein Air Poetry Winner Plein Air Poetry Children's Winner Plein Air Home Made Flowers Plein Air Theresa Strake Plein Air Marshall E. James Plein Air Frogs Poem Plein Art Painters Plein Art Artist Plein Air Gathering Plein Air Gathering Plein Air Collab