Farmington's first Young Eagles flying event draws many

The Farmington Regional Airport saw its first Young Eagles Rally held on Saturday, July 23. The day of flying began at 9 a.m., with groups of young aviation enthusiasts from all over the area taking part in free flights.

The Experimental Aircraft Association-sponsored event was for youth aged 8 to 17. Throughout the warm day, experienced volunteer pilots took about 50 kids flying. Each flight lasted 15 to 20 minutes.

According to Larry Gregory, EAA Chapter 1635 president and Young Eagles coordinator, the event drew a sizable number of families coming out to the airfield in Farmington.

"We've had a good turnout," he said. "I don't know exactly where we're at on the count. We must be above 40 kids, for sure. So that's a good turnout for our first event.

"We've had some no-shows, but we typically do. And we've had a lot of first-timers, so that's really great. We like that. We all like repeats, but we like to see first-timers, too, so I think it's gone very well."

It was their first time flying for brothers Dakota and Alexander Bowers of Park Hills. After disembarking from the plane, the brothers talked about the geography they saw in-flight. The Boy Scouts indicated they were excited to fly over the S Bar F Boy Scout Ranch located off US 67, south of Farmington.

The young aviators also mentioned spotting a rock formation that the pilot said he had never noticed before.

Following each flight, the pilots signed off on log books given to the children so they could keep track of future flights. Each junior flyer also received a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. The experience is meant to spark and encourage interest in aviation among young people.

According to Gregory, more than 2.7 million kids have flown since the program was introduced 30 years ago, and the rally essentially requires a 30-minute commitment on the part of the youth.

Before the flights, the kids meet the pilot, who took them out to the airplane. They decided who would sit in the front and back seats, sometimes playing "Rock, Paper, Scissors" to determine who got to sit in front. They also did a brief walkaround of the plane. In general detail, the pilot explained what makes a plane fly and went over the various primary components of an aircraft.

David Brickhaus was one of three pilots who volunteered his time and plane for the event. A pilot for 35 years, he flew down from St. Louis for the day. While he wasn't sure how many Young Eagle events he had attended over the years, Brickhaus estimated he had flown about 200 kids in his plane.

"It's a passion that I have and there's a need for pilots of all backgrounds," Brickhaus said. "It's just an opportunity to expose folks to flying who maybe are interested in learning to be a pilot. It's just fun to get them excited and to show them it's all good."

Brickhaus noted that nearly everyone he has taken on a flight has had a great time discovering what planes can do.

"Almost exclusively, they absolutely love it," he said. "We'll go out, and whoever is in the front seat will actually be doing the flying with me. They get the opportunity to make some turns. And then I'll demonstrate what a steep turn is, and so they'll end up feeling a couple of G's worth of force, feeling how heavy their arms are and how deep they sit in the seat.

"Then, if they want to, I can show them what zero-G feels like," he said. "We can take a water bottle and have it float in front of us. Then we come back."

Overall, each child appeared to enjoy the experience, sporting giant smiles as they exited the aircraft. Initially, Gregory had some concerns about high temperatures and crowd size, but he was glad to see everything come together nicely.

"I was concerned we wouldn't be able to fly everybody who came, but it's all worked out great," said Gregory. "I was afraid it was going to get way too hot for us, but it's worked out great with that, too. The breeze somewhat alleviates some of the heat."

Gregory said the next Young Eagles event will take place in Fredericktown either in September or October. with the details to be posted on the EAA Chapter 1635's website, https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa1635.