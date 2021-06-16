Faulkner talks about Amazon Sidewalk

The Daily Journal has recently started a column by Jared Faulkner, the St. Francois County IT director, called “Scam of the Week” where he advises the public about the latest email, texting and phone scams and how to avoid them.

While not a scam, Faulkner recently spoke about a new internet service implemented on June 8 that seems to have a lot of local people concerned about privacy issues.

“I have got a lot of people asking me on phone about this issue.” He said.

Starting June 8, Amazon implemented Amazon Sidewalk. Amazon users will automatically have their devices “turned on” in this network. Device users must turn Sidewalk off if they do not wish to participate in the service.

The Amazon Sidewalk website says, “Amazon Sidewalk is a shared network that helps devices like Amazon Echo devices, Ring Security Cams, outdoor lights, motion sensors, and Tile trackers work better at home and beyond the front door. When enabled, Sidewalk can unlock unique benefits for your device, support other Sidewalk devices in your community, and even locate pets or lost items.