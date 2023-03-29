The annual Feed My Sheep bake sale and silent auction will return to Desloge this Saturday, raising much-needed funds for area food pantries.

The fundraising event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Desloge First Baptist Church Family Ministry Center, 411 N. Harding St.

Inspired by the Help the Hungry Bake Sale in Farmington and Madison County's Feed the Families Bake Sale, Feed My Sheep began in 2018 with a bake sale and silent auction held the Saturday before Palm Sunday at the Desloge First Baptist Church. Jack and Elizabeth Poston began organizing the charitable fundraising event.

Proceeds benefit five food pantries in central and northern St. Francois County: Bismarck Church of God Food Pantry, Bonne Terre/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, Elvins Food Pantry, House of Praise Food Pantry, and Immaculate Conception/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

Following the sale, money raised will be divided proportionally according to the number of people using the pantries, according to East Missouri Action Agency records.

Since its conception, Feed My Sheep has donated almost $120,000 to the food pantries. Last year, the organization distributed $25,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to two years' cancellation, but Feed My Sheep still managed to collect $24,500 in 2021 and $8,000 in 2020. Before that, the charity sales brought in nearly $25,000 in 2018 and more than $35,000 in 2019.

The fundraising event is a community effort. The fundraiser's committee is made up of members from several different area churches.

The event has something for everyone, including a silent auction of donated services, merchandise, and themed baskets. Participants can shop for fresh bread, cookies, cakes, pies, candy, gift baskets, dry mixes, handmade items, and more.

Kids in attendance at Saturday's bake sale can get creative by decorating their own cookies.

Additionally, patrons can shop the used book sale and visit the café serving biscuits and gravy, coffee, and tea.

Like Farmington's Help the Hungry Bake Sale, the centerpiece of the fundraiser is the pastor's cake auction, where pastors bake their favorite cakes which go to the highest bidders.

Bakers can drop off baked items from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday morning from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Desloge First Baptist Church Family Ministry Center, using the west Fellowship Hall door on the lower level. A convenient drive-through drop-off will be available on Friday afternoon. Organizers noted that they would not accept refrigerated items this year due to a lack of refrigerated storage.

All items must be homemade and should be placed on a sturdy disposable plate. Baked-good donors are asked to cover all items securely with plastic wrap, ensuring the wrapping seals the item and tottach a temporary label identifying what kind of baked good the item is. To ensure consistency, all final labeling and pricing will be done upon delivery of the items.

Community members don't have to be bakers to get involved, there are several ways to aid in the project.

One way to help would be by making gift baskets. Themed baskets can range from $25 to $100. Other suggestions include making holiday wreaths and centerpieces and donating other homemade items, or paperback or hardback books for the used book sale.

Organizers also need volunteer workers for the day of the event on Saturday, and Friday during setup and donation collections.

Cash donations are also welcome, and all donations are tax-deductible. Organizers ask donors to make checks payable to the Mineral Area Ministerial Alliance, indicating "Feed My Sheep" in the memo section of the check. The donations can be mailed to Elizabeth Poston at 103 Ashton Ct. in Bonne Terre.

This year's business sponsors include New Era Bank on the Good Shepherd donation level, donating $500 or more.

American Heritage Abstract is a Ram-level sponsor with a donation of $300 or more.

Sponsors on the Lamb-level, contributing $200 or more, are C. Z. Boyer & Son, Inc.; Gibson Quality Roofing & Construction, Inc.; and Lix Frozen Custard.

Herdsman-level sponsors donating $100 or more include Complete Vision Care; Mineral Area Overhead Door; Sam Scism Motors; Vicky Crocker Realty; American Mattress & Recliners; Emma's; Willette Home Furnishings; RB Insurance Brokerage; and C-Barn Inc.

For additional information, contact Jack and Elizabeth Poston by phone at 573-431-0391 or by email at post81@charter.net.