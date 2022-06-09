Feed My Sheep brings in $28,000 for area food pantries

Following their annual fundraising bake sale in April, Feed My Sheep volunteers awarded donation checks to local food pantries this week.

On Wednesday, several Feed My Sheep committee members gathered at Desloge First Baptist Church to award the donations after the April 9 bake sale raised $28,000.

The bake sale, book sale, and silent auction returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The event was held at the Desloge First Baptist Church Family Ministry Center, with multiple local churches participating in the efforts to aid five area food pantries.

Feed My Sheep was inspired by Help the Hungry Bake Sale in Farmington and Madison County's Feed the Families Bake Sale.

Organizers Jack and Elizabeth Poston began Feed My Sheep in 2018 with a bake sale, and silent auction held the Saturday before Palm Sunday at the Desloge First Baptist Church.

"Our committee has members from a number of different churches," said Poston. "Truly a community effort. Desloge First Baptist Church graciously let us use their facility."

Proceeds benefit the five food pantries in central and northern St. Francois County: Bismarck Church of God Food Pantry, Bonne Terre/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, Elvins Food Pantry, House of Praise Food Pantry, and Immaculate Conception/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

Following the sale each year, all funds raised are divided proportionally according to the number of people using the food pantry, based on East Missouri Action Agency records.

Feed My Sheep committee members presented the checks Wednesday.

Pastor Kendall Hughes and his wife, Donna, presented a check for $9,576 to Immaculate Conception Pantry. Jackie Berry awarded Bonne Terre/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry with $6,832.

David Shaw gave Elvins Food Pantry a $5,124 donation check this year, and Glenda Straughn handed Bismarck Church of God Food Pantry a check for $4,900.

Gail Agers presented House of Praise Food Pantry in Desloge with $1,568 of the funds raised at April's sale.

Jack Poston said many of the church congregations raise money all year, and some raise money just before the sale.

Since its conception, Feed My Sheep has donated more than $92,000 to area food pantries. The event raised nearly $25,000 in 2018 and more than $35,000 the following year.

In 2020, the fundraiser was canceled due to pandemic precautions, but the group still managed to collect and contribute $8,000. The sale was canceled again last year, but $24,500 was still raised for the cause.

Like Farmington's Help the Hungry Bake Sale, the centerpiece of the fundraiser is the pastor's cake auction, where pastors bake their favorite cake and auction it off.

Overall, Desloge Mayor David Shaw, who regularly volunteers at the event, said this year they received 760 baked goods, 56 silent auction items, and more than 1,700 books.

Numerous businesses and individuals made generous monetary donations to the fundraiser this year as well.

This year's business sponsors included New Era Bank on the Good Shepherd donation level, donating $500 or more. American Heritage Abstract was a Ram-level sponsor with a donation of $300 or more.

Sponsors on the Lamb level, contributing $200 or more, were C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes, First State Community Bank, and Lix Frozen Custard. Herdsman level sponsors donating $100 or more included Complete Vision Care; Mineral Area Overhead Door, Sam Scism Motors; Hubbard Construction & General Contracting; Hub's Pub & Grill; Willette Home Furnishings; Ozarks Modern Insulation; and Patsy's Furniture.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

