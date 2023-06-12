Early last month, organizers of the annual Feed My Sheep bake sale and silent auction gathered at Desloge First Baptist Church, the location of the event, to review the results of their April 1 fundraiser and to hand out checks to local food pantries.

The result? Another successful year of feeding flocks.

Many sheep have been fed since 2018, when Jack and Elizabeth Poston, inspired by the Help the Hungry Bake Sale in Farmington and Madison County's Feed the Families Bake Sale, started the annual fundraiser and planned it for the Saturday before Palm Sunday.

Following the sale, the money raised is divided proportionally according to the number of people using the pantries, according to East Missouri Action Agency records. This year, a total of $35,300 was raised. May 9, it was dispersed to the representatives of the food pantries by church representatives.

Poston told the organizers and the food pantries who were involved with the success of the fundraiser he and his wife Elizabeth were grateful to them.

“Thank you for all you do. You make our job easier. We thank you for this and I want to challenge you,” he said. “As dedicated as you are, we need more people. So I challenge you to be thinking of the church, the group you represent. Is there somebody who you will lead into our circle who could help us in case something happens and, God forbid, you might be unable to help us? We’re looking at the future of this fundraiser and how necessary it is to keep it going.”

Proceeds benefit five food pantries in central and northern St. Francois County:

Bismarck Church of God Food Pantry, which accepted $3,904 or 11.06% of the proceeds;

Bonne Terre/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, which was given a check for $9,513, or 26.95% of the proceeds;

Elvins Food Pantry, which accepted $7,717, or 21.86% of the proceeds;

House of Praise Food Pantry, which was given $2,902, or 8.22% of the proceeds; and

Immaculate Conception/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, which was given a check for $11,264, which amounted to 31.91% of the proceeds.

Since its conception, Feed My Sheep has donated more than $150,000 to the food pantries. Last year, the organization distributed $25,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to two years' cancellation, but Feed My Sheep still managed to collect $24,500 in 2021 and $8,000 in 2020. Before that, the charity sales brought in nearly $25,000 in 2018 and more than $35,000 in 2019.

Sponsorships helped raise a significant portion of the money.

This year's business sponsors included New Era Bank on the Good Shepherd donation level, donating $500 or more.

American Heritage Abstract was a Ram-level sponsor with a donation of $300 or more.

Sponsors on the Lamb-level, contributing $200 or more, were C. Z. Boyer & Son, Inc.; Gibson Quality Roofing & Construction, Inc.; and Lix Frozen Custard.

Herdsman-level sponsors donating $100 or more included Complete Vision Care; Mineral Area Overhead Door; Sam Scism Motors; Vicky Crocker Realty; American Mattress & Recliners; Emma's; Willette Home Furnishings; RB Insurance Brokerage; and C-Barn Inc.

For additional information, contact Jack and Elizabeth Poston by phone at 573-431-0391 or by email at post81@charter.net.