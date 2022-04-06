Feed My Sheep returns Saturday after two-years hiatus

The Feed My Sheep bake sale and silent auction will return this Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The fundraising event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Desloge First Baptist Church Family Ministry Center, located at 411 N. Harding St.

Inspired by Help the Hungry Bake Sale in Farmington and Madison County's Feed the Families Bake Sale, Feed My Sheep began in 2018 with a bake sale and silent auction held the Saturday before Palm Sunday at the Desloge First Baptist Church. Jack and Elizabeth Poston began organizing the charitable fundraising event.

Proceeds benefit the five food pantries in central and northern St. Francois County: Bismarck Church of God Food Pantry, Bonne Terre/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, Elvins Food Pantry, House of Praise Food Pantry, and Immaculate Conception/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

Following the sale, all funds raised will be divided proportionally according to the number of people using the food pantry, according to East Missouri Action Agency records.

Since its conception, Feed My Sheep has donated more than $92,000 to area food pantries. The event raised nearly $25,000 in 2018 and more than $35,000 the following year.

In 2020, the fundraiser was canceled due to pandemic precautions, but the group still managed to collect and contribute $8,000. The sale was canceled again last year, but $24,500 was still raised for the cause.

The fundraising event is a community effort as the Feed My Sheep Committee is made up of members from several different area churches.

The event has something for everyone, including a silent auction of donated services, merchandise, and themed baskets. Participants can shop for fresh bread, cookies, cakes, pies, candy, gift baskets, dry mixes, handmade items, and more. Additionally, patrons can shop the used book sale, visit the café serving biscuits and gravy, coffee, and tea, or check out the donut wall.

Like Farmington's Help the Hungry Bake Sale, the centerpiece of the fundraiser is the pastor's cake auction, where pastors bake their favorite cake and auction it off.

Bakers can drop off baked items from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday morning from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Desloge First Baptist Church Family Ministry Center, using the west Fellowship Hall door on the lower level. A convenient drive-through drop-off will be available on Friday afternoon. Organizers noted that they would not be accepting refrigerated items this year due to a lack of refrigerated storage.

All items must be homemade and should be placed on a sturdy disposable plate. Baked good donors are asked to cover all items securely with Glad or Saran wrap, ensuring that the wrapping seals the item. Attach a temporary label identifying what kind of baked good the item is. To ensure consistency, all final labeling and pricing will be done upon delivery of the items.

Community members don't have to be a baker to get involved as there are several ways to aid in the project.

One way to help would be by making gift baskets. Themed baskets can range from $25 to $100. Other suggestions include making holiday wreaths and centerpieces and donating other homemade items or paperback or hardback books for the used book sale.

Organizers are also in need of volunteer workers for the day of the event and on Friday.

Cash donations are welcome as well, and all donations are tax-deductible. Organizers ask that donors make checks payable to the Mineral Area Ministerial Alliance, indicating "Feed My Sheep" in the memo section of the check. The donations can be mailed to Elizabeth Poston at 103 Ashton Ct. in Bonne Terre.

This year's business sponsors include New Era Bank on the Good Shepherd donation level, donating $500 or more. American Heritage Abstract is a Ram-level sponsor with a donation of $300 or more.

Sponsors on the Lamb level, contributing $200 or more, are C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes, First State Community Bank, and Lix Frozen Custard. Herdsman level sponsors donating $100 or more included Complete Vision Care; Mineral Area Overhead Door, Sam Scism Motors; Hubbard Construction & General Contracting; Hub's Pub & Grill; Willette Home Furnishings; Ozarks Modern Insulation; and Patsy's Furniture.

For additional information, contact Jack and Elizabeth Poston by phone at 573-431-0391 or by email at post81@charter.net.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.