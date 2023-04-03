While organizers were concerned Friday's windy, cold, threatening weather might affect contributors' baked-goods being dropped off on Friday, the annual Feed My Sheep bake sale and fundraiser saw a successful Saturday.

Inspired by the Help the Hungry Bake Sale in Farmington and Madison County’s Feed the Families Bake Sale, Feed My Sheep was started in 2018 by organizers Jack and Elizabeth Poston. The event happens annually on the Saturday before Palm Sunday at Desloge First Baptist Church.

The fundraiser benefits five area food pantries: Bismarck Church of God Food Pantry, Bonne Terre/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, the Elvins Food Pantry, House of Praise Food Pantry, and the Immaculate Conception/St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. After the sale, all the money raised is divided proportionally according to the number of participants using the pantries, according to Elizabeth.

“This year we didn’t seem to have as many baked items,” said Elizabeth. “We’re wondering if the storm might have affected them a bit because by the time we had our drive-thru open, it was really starting.”

While the foul weather may have caused an issue, Elizabeth said people came through on the morning of the event. She said, even though it didn’t seem like there were as many baked goods to sell this year, Feed My Sheep had received donations in advance, and organizers are crossing their fingers the area's food pantries will benefit.

One of the biggest draws at Feed My Sheep was the Pastor Cake Auction. All manner of cakes were represented, including one decorated like a caterpillar, one celebrating St. Joseph’s Catholic Church's 150 years, and a store-bought cake due to one pastor being under the weather.

This year, the Pastor Cake auction alone brought in more than $8,000.

Since its conception in 2018, Feed My Sheep has donated almost $120,000 to area food pantries. In 2022, the organization distributed $25,000. In its first year, the organization brought in $25,000, and more than $35,000 in 2019. While the pandemic led to 2020 and 2021 sales being canceled, the organization still managed to bring in $32,500 between the two years.

The money raised in this year’s Pastor Cake Auction sales will put the organization at more than $120,000 raised.

This year’s business sponsors include New Era Bank on the Good Shepherd donation level, while American Heritage Abstract is on the Ram level. Lamb-level business sponsors included C.Z. Boyer & Son Inc.; Gibson Quality Roofing & Construction Inc.; and Lix Frozen Custard.

Herdsman-level sponsors included Complete Vision Care, Mineral Area Overhead Door, Sam Scism Motors, Vicky Crocker Realty, American Mattress & Recliners, Emma’s, Willette Home Furnishings, RB Insurance Brokerage, and C-Barn Inc.