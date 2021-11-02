Feed My Sheep taking orders for B-A-A-G lunch

Organizers of Feed My Sheep are planning a B-A-A-G Lunch fundraiser for Friday afternoon with proceeds benefiting local food pantries.

The B-A-A-G Lunch orders are $5 and include a pulled pork sandwich, chips, a bottle of water, and a fun-size candy bar.

Elizabeth and Jack Poston, with Feed My Sheep, said they would like to receive lunch orders by Wednesday evening. Orders may be placed by calling 573-631-0229. Patrons can also fax their orders by 5 p.m. on Wednesday to 573-431-2966.

Lunch orders can be picked up at two locations: First United Methodist Church, 401 Taylor Ave., in Park Hills, and Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park St., in Bonne Terre.

Poston said local delivery would be offered on Friday for orders of five or more lunches.

Proceeds of Feed My Sheep’s B-A-A-G Lunch fundraiser will benefit food pantries in northern St. Francois County, including Immaculate Conception/St. Vincent; DePaul Pantry in Park Hills; the Elvins Food Pantry in Park Hills; the House of Praise Food Pantry in Desloge; the Bonne Terre/St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry; and the Bismarck Church of God Food Pantry.