Felix Vallé House hosts Heritage Tea event May 7

“Alice in Wonderland.” “Bridgerton.” “Pride and Prejudice.”

All of these sensational titles bring to mind elegant or wildly entertaining moments revolving around a tea party. But when did a tea party become a posh event? How was tea decided to be the beverage of choice? What types of tea were served?

Guest speaker Kandye Mahurin of Sassafras Creek Originals will demonstrate the way to prepare and serve, and the reasoning behind the classic Victorian tea.

Tickets are $20 per person and limited to the first 20 sold. Ticket includes entry to the event, historic snacks, teas and lessons, as well as a curated tea cup, saucer, spoon and tea sample. Period costuming is encouraged, but not required.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting the historic site gift shop at 198 Merchant St., Ste. Genevieve, or by phone with credit or debit card by calling 573-883-7102.

Felix Valle House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0