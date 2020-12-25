FFD brings Santa to town

For years now, the Fredericktown Fire Department has brought the spirit of Christmas to children at their homes as they pulled Santa and his sleigh around town.

This year things looked a little different. Due to COVID-19, kids could not climb up in the sleigh, but that did not seem to hinder their excitement.

"About five years ago, we decided to build the sleigh, and every year we make some improvements," Fire Chief John Clark said. "Over the years we have added a snow machine and sound system."

Clark hoped this year to bring cheer to those who have been stuck inside.

"For all those who have stayed inside during this time, like the elderly, hopefully they get a little Christmas spirit," Clark said. "Those that pull the blinds to peak out and see what all the racket is about. We hope it brings some joy to the season."

The children are not the only ones who look forward to the trip around town. Clark said the event is the department's favorite three nights of the year. He said it is something the whole crew looks forward to every year.

"We love seeing the look on the kids' faces," Clark said. "They are excited to see Santa, of course, but they are also excited to see the fire truck and the firefighters."