FFD chief offers 2020 overview

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey recently presented his 2019 year-end report at a city council meeting held last month at Long Memorial Hall.

Mecey led the council through a Powerpoint presentation displaying statistics of incidents and calls responded to throughout last year. He explained that the Farmington Fire Department (FFD) responded to 3,531 total incidents for 2019. This is an increase of 544 more incidents responded to compared to the previous year. The total is an increase of 833 calls over the five year average of 2,698.

According to Mecey, most calls during a 24-hour period happened at the 2-3 p.m. time frame with 11 a.m.-noon coming in second. The least amount of incidents occurred in the early morning hours from 1-7 a.m.

July had the most calls of the year topping out at 366. The month with the least amount of responses was October, with 224. Throughout the week, the FFD responded to more calls on Fridays with 557 total and the least amount of calls were on Sundays with a total of 433 for the year.

The types of incidents for 2019 were as follows:

EMS and Rescue—2422 Good Intent—337 False Alarm—268 Service—267 Fire—130 Hazardous Condition—107