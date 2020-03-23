FFD chief offers 2020 overview

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey recently presented his 2019 year-end report at a city council meeting held last month at Long Memorial Hall.
Mecey led the council through a Powerpoint presentation displaying statistics of incidents and calls responded to throughout last year. He explained that the Farmington Fire Department (FFD) responded to 3,531 total incidents for 2019. This is an increase of 544 more incidents responded to compared to the previous year. The total is an increase of 833 calls over the five year average of 2,698.
According to Mecey, most calls during a 24-hour period happened at the 2-3 p.m. time frame with 11 a.m.-noon coming in second. The least amount of incidents occurred in the early morning hours from 1-7 a.m.
July had the most calls of the year topping out at 366. The month with the least amount of responses was October, with 224. Throughout the week, the FFD responded to more calls on Fridays with 557 total and the least amount of calls were on Sundays with a total of 433 for the year.
The types of incidents for 2019 were as follows:
- EMS and Rescue—2422
- Good Intent—337
- False Alarm—268
- Service—267
- Fire—130
- Hazardous Condition—107
In 2019, the average response time was 4 minutes and 45 seconds. This is in comparison to the national average of 4 minutes and 48 seconds.
Mecey observed that there were a total of 610 simultaneous calls with the Alternative Response Vehicle (ARV) handling 295 of those incidents.
The most calls for the year were in the residential category with 1,633 with the least amount being industrial and utility with 17.
In the structure fires category, residential topped the list at 79% of all calls and manufacturing lowest at 1%.
Cause of investigations for 2019:
- Unintentional—20
- Undetermined—12
- Under Investigation—7
- Failure of Equipment—5
- Intentional—2
The types of motor vehicle accidents responded to in 2019:
- With injuries—85
- Without injuries—51
- Entrapment—4
- Vehicle into building—3
- Vehicle versus pedestrian—2
In 2019, FFD administered Naloxone (NARCAN) a total of 21 times during calls.
As part of FFD’s community service, eight CPR, AED and First Aid courses were held for a total of 48 students. Certified fire department staff also installed 53 car seats.
