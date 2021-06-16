FHS grad receives 'First Americans Scholarship'

“It was shocking, it really was,” she added.

In August, she will get to meet Cox in a special scholarship presentation. Cox served 33 years in the United State Marine Corps as a naval aviator and did two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Beard knew when enrolled that she was eligible for the scholarship but didn’t think she would be the one chosen.

“I thought that there would be somebody who has more (Native American) blood than I did and would be a better fit for it,” she said. “But I'm really happy to receive it.”

As soon as she found out, she wanted to call her grandfather, Carl Lee, who is half Cherokee and is accountant for the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.

“The Cherokee Nation does several of their own private scholarships through them and since I live in Missouri, I didn't like, meet their requirements for it,” she explained. “I had just told him that they had not been able to award me any money the day before I found out about it. So he was he was so excited for me.”

Beard has already applied for federal loan money, but now she gets to cancel them.

Her major is undeclared right now, but she’s thinking of possibly double majoring in marketing and design.