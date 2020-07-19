FHS graduates told to value what matters most

The 2020 Farmington High School Senior Class graduated 292 students during a commencement service held on the football field 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour gave a recognition to the seniors who also graduated with an associate degree.
Instructor Robert Upchurch was the featured speaker.
“I know that this year did not go as you guys expected, and I’m pretty confident that you are very tired of hearing people say that,” he said. “But if being the Class of 2020 has taught you anything, I pray that it includes that you’re going to value what matters most, that you can cling to a firm foundation, and that you can expect joy in every circumstance.
“As we have watched our world literally been flipped upside down, our perspective has changed. Our values have started to shift a little bit, because things we used to think were so important ended up not really mattering that much after all.
"The things we used to take for granted kind of came crashing to the forefront as invaluable. As you move forward, I encourage you to use this to push you to live for something bigger. You can try to live for yourself, but you will let yourself down. You can try to seek after material gains, but I can tell you if your identity and what defines you is stuff, that when that stuff falls apart, it’s going to take you with it.
"But if you live for something bigger than yourself, then it doesn’t matter what happens around you. In Proverbs 16:18 it says, ‘That pride comes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.’ That’s a big deal, pride is going to destroy you. We live in a world that pushes pride.”
Upchurch stressed to the students to chase after excellence and don’t become a slave to vanity.
“Jesus himself said that he came not to be served, but to serve,” he said. “I think that we would do so well to do likewise. “
The second point in Upchurch’s speech was to cling to firm foundation.
“You can dwell on the things you cannot change, or you can focus all your energy onto feeding your heart unshakable and beautiful truths, and in the process become people who can stand no matter what happens,” he said.
Upchurch’s third point was that life is too short for drama.
“Life is too short not to love it,” he said. “I have loved being able to laugh with you so many times. Don’t stop doing that, even though it’s not always going to be easy. Joy is bigger than that.”
Upchurch finished by performing a song he wrote for the 2020 Senior Class.
Roy Northern, assistant principal, presented the Knight of the Year Award to Rothman Harris III and Perfect Attendance Award to Madelynn Mast.
Dr. Jamie LaMonds presented the Latin Honors Students and Valedictorian Hau Phan and Salutatorian Kassandra Ramos.
Diplomas and A+ Medals were presented by Dolores Howard, board of education president, and Jerry Freeman, board of education vice president.
As part of conferring degrees on the graduating class of 2020, LaMonds listed some of the accomplishments of the seniors.
“The Class of 2020 had 292 graduates, 13 conference championships, seven district championships, won 59.9% of their varsity contests, 29 academic all-state athletes, “ she said. “Eleven CNA certificates, nine entering the military, 65% of graduates earning college credit, 2,912 college credit hours earned, 32 AA degrees from Mineral Area College, 16 Bright Flight Scholars, One National Merit Finalist, 85 A+ Scholarships, 16 students above 30 on the ACT and $2.9 million worth of scholarships.”
Graduates were John Samuel Adams, Matthew Taylor Anderson, Marcella Lynn Angeles-Solis, Holly Rachelle Armon, Rebecca Michelle Arnhart, Austin Hunter Atnip, Alex Keith Aubuchon, Nathan Ryan Baldwin, Erin Morgan Ballew, Makayla Quinn Ballew, Deegan Thomas Bannister, Tyler Oneil Barber, Dylan Duane Bargo, Donald Eathan Barnett, Guillermo Barroso, Hannah Elisabeth Battreal, Misty Lynne Belcher, Lucas Andrew Belken, Devin Levi Bell, Kendra Lee Bequette, Caleb Drake Berg, Mason Dale Berghaus, Venitia Hyacinth Bernard, Adrian Boone Berry, James L. Bess, Lauren Elizabeth Bishop, Elizabeth Marie Black, Hunter Wynona Bostick, Nicolas Gaige Boyer, Katelyn Elise Boyle, Dylan Bradford-Greenlee, Payton Elizabeth Bradley, Austin Wolfgang Bradshaw, Schmuke Hunter Blain Branch, Justin Lee Bridgeman, MacKenzie Renea Bruner, Alexia Starr Bryant, Knowledge D’Shaun Bryant, Logan Graham Buchanan, Madeline Elizabeth Buerck, Isabella Katherine Burgdorf, Olivia J. Busse, Katie Elizabeth Byron, Mackenzie Alexis Cain, Symphony Marie Cantrell, Lauren Nicole Cartee, Dacen Carter, Laiken Loreen Cash, Abigail Lee Cassimatis, Isabella Sarina Castro, Peter Chau, Emily Elizabeth Childs, Sydney Lynn Cisneros, Lakoda Dawn Clark, Daniel Levi Clover, Jackson Sterling Collier, Isabelle Renee Collins, Kaylee Collins, Lilly Anne Combs, Ashlen Dawn Conder, Lawrence Dougless Cook, Malachi Corbett, Jessey Jean Crawford, Kyle August Crawford, Olivia Reneé Currington, MaKayla Dace, Brennah Rose Davis, Kaitlynn DeClue, Isabella Grace DelRio, Graeme Marcus Denkler, Vrudhi Desai, Kaleb Thomas Detring, Arianna Jayne Dettling, Benjamin DeWaal, Joseph LeRoy Dixon, Kala Marie Dodson, Emilie Josephine Doss, Austin James Dricsoll, Jessica Lee Dugge, Sidney Taylor Dugge, Mary Elizabeth Dunivan, Emme Louise Dunlap, Trent Earhart, Gaven Blake Earley, Lance Michael Elder, Abigail Leah English, Melaina Madeline Files, Alexandra Marie Finney, Darrion Foreman, Summer Ann Francis, Emma Grace Franklin, Kyle Wayne Franklin, Ryan M. Fuemmeler, Kayla Michelle Galczynski, Travis Garcia, Jaden Caroline George, Morgan Chase Goesmann, Caitlin Goodwin, Emily Alexa Gosling, Ella Gray, Alexander H. Green, Sydney Lee Lynn Green, Robert James Griffith, Olivia Gracen Grimes, Zachary Taylor Grimes, Joshua William Guerrero, Demond Guthrie, Baily Jayde Hahn, Dominic Austin Hall, Maitlan Halter, Luke Thomas Hampton, Tyler Eric Hampton, Wyatt Matthew Hampton, Christopher Harness, Rothman Rozell Harris III, Royce Rozelle Harris, Alexander Johnson Hatch, Dorian Henry Hawkins, Seth Daniel Heberlie, Chaise Anthony Hedrick, Noah Gage Heifner, Gavin Sky Helm, Jacob Douglas Henderson, Daniel Allen Hendrix, Braden G. Herrington, Kaden Hicklin, Grant Wade Higginbotham, Sebastian James Hoffman, Sabriel Holstine, Gracelyn Christina Holt, Lilian Renee Horton, Natalee Michelle Hoskin, Carson Scott Hull, Lila Jane Humphrey, Macey Lynn Huskey, Sydney Elizabeth Huskey, Claire Elizabeth Inman, Aliyah Grace Johnson, Dane Kenrick Johnson, Jeffrey Gage Johnson, Major Nathan Killian, Braden Garrett Kindlesparger, Brendon King, Karsten Alexander Kinney, Lillian Diane Kohut, Matthew Jon Kurtz, Brittany Marie Ladd, Eli Jeorge Lamb, Andrew Richard Lappe, Makaila Elizabeth Leask, Thomas Lee, Yalonda Elaine Lefler, Skyler James Leith, Karrine Taylor Lilley, Allya Noel Link, Andrew Long, Luz Clary Martinez, Zane Allen Massey, Madelynn Rose Mast, Brittany Elizabeth Maurer, Peyton E. McLeod, Chloe Renee Medley, Anthony Mong Meister, Bobbie Lee Menefee, Troy Edward Mercer, Melissa Lynn Miller, Mikaila Lillian Michelle Moffit, Logan Thomas-Lee Monks, Lucas Jeremiah Monrotus, Braelynn Grace Moore, Mark Quentin Moore, Mercedes Nicole Moore, Nicholas Tyler Morgan, Justin Antonio Motusic, Brianna Murphy, Casey Lynn Murphy, Corinne Nichole Myers, Riley Nichole Myers, Eden Michelle Nelson, Jayden McKenna Neubauer, Jenna Nguyen, Alicia Nichole Nichols, Samuel Joseph Nickelson, Caylen Thomas Nielson, Kennedy Marie Nolan, Emily O’Hara, Ashley Marie Odle, Caitlyn Erin Parr, Emmagyn Mallory Parton, Jacob Penno, Phoenix Leaf Perkins, Hau Phuc Phan, Olivia Taylor Piekarski, Annie Izaellia Politte, Vincent S. Price, Kyle Anthony Propst, Ellijah James Pullen, Morgan Eliah Pullen, Kassandra Ramos, Nolan Daniel Reagan, Nicholas Patrick Rector, John Reed, Miracle Rain Reiman, Travis Reilly Resinger, Nevaeh F. Rickmann, Cole Jean Robards, Brady Michael C. Roberts, Elayna Kay Roberts, Gatlin Orion Roberts, Meghan Roberts, Catherine Nicole Robke, Madison Nicole Rodgers, Jayson Braden Romine, Damien Reon Rongey, Matthew Warren Rotter, Aleasia Leigh Ryan, Lansing Charles Ryan, Wyatt Dean Ryon, Jacob Eli Sampson, Vincente Antonio Scavone, Carter Jacob Schaper, Daniel Clinton Schoonover, Chloee Isabel Sheets, James Calvin Sheets, Allison Paige Sigman, Evan Reilly Skiles, Alexander Dale Smith, Bennett Michael Smith, Thomas Smugala, Trent Allen Sparr, Brianna Lynn Speakar, Justina Nicol Spitzmiller, Taylor Renee Stamm, Reese Marie Stetina, Austin Wayne Stricklin, Mitchell Allen Summers, Carson Dean Sutton, Logan Dewayne Tabor, Trace Riley Thompson, Mason Daniel Tiefenauer, Isaac Steven Tinnin, Brennen Alexander Tinsley, Maggie Ann Todd, Emilia Selena Torres, Maiya Lynn Tragesser, Owen Jeffery Tripp, Aaliyah N. Truly, Kelcee Tucker, Autumn Tumbleson, Dylan Christopher Turley, Natia Turner, Macey Alyssa Vandiver, Annie Mae Varhalla, Abigail Rachael Vaugh, Colby James Vinson, Emmaline Carolea Waddell, Riley Joy Wade, Austin Mitchell Wadlow, Gracyn Nicole Ward, Shana H. Warenberg, Christopher Brycen Warren, Brianna Welch, Alexa Rose White, Brailey Michelle White, Isaiah Whittier, Trentin Ray Wileman, Coltin Jacob Wilkerson, Audrey Rose Williams, Cooper Alan Willams, Anna Grace Wilson, Cheyann A. Wilson, Collin Edward Wilson, Cordell Paul Wilson, Darren James Winick, Dorian Isaac Woodson, Logan Christian Wooley-Nance, Blane Miles Worley, Amber Dawn Wren, Noah Hunter Wright, Jordan Rhae-Leanne Young
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.