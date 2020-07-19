FHS graduates told to value what matters most

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Farmington High School Senior Class graduated 292 students during a commencement service held on the football field 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour gave a recognition to the seniors who also graduated with an associate degree.

Instructor Robert Upchurch was the featured speaker.

“I know that this year did not go as you guys expected, and I’m pretty confident that you are very tired of hearing people say that,” he said. “But if being the Class of 2020 has taught you anything, I pray that it includes that you’re going to value what matters most, that you can cling to a firm foundation, and that you can expect joy in every circumstance.

“As we have watched our world literally been flipped upside down, our perspective has changed. Our values have started to shift a little bit, because things we used to think were so important ended up not really mattering that much after all.