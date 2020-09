Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Members of the Farmington Knights football team make their way down Columbia Street during Friday afternoon's 2020 FHS Homecoming Parade. The parade also featured each of the eight homecoming queen candidates and their escorts.

The coronation of this year's homecoming queen was set to take place during halftime of the game being held later that evening between the Farmington Knights and Cape Central Tigers.