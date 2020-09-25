FHS name homecoming queen candidates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmington High School's 2020 "Nick at Nite"-themed homecoming game starts at 7 p.m. Friday when the Knights (4-0) go up against the Cape Central Tigers (1-2) in gridiron action at Haile Memorial Stadium.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, homecoming is going to be quite a bit different this year. But fear not — the homecoming parade began at 1:30 p.m. Friday and the queen coronation will take place during halftime as usual and will, without a doubt, be the crowning achievement for this most unusual school year.

In preparation for the big event, the school has announced the names of the eight queen candidates and their escorts. The candidates were nominated by students within their respective club or organization, and then those clubs or organizations voted on the person they most wanted to see represent them in the homecoming court.

It is tradition to only have eight candidates for homecoming queen. They represent Student Council, FFA, Band, Fall Sports, Cheerleading, ROTC, Knightline and Theatre Guild. Once a candidate has been named by each of these groups, the entire student body votes on which one will be crowned queen.

These are the candidates: