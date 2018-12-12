Tuesday marked the first day city and school board candidates could file for the April election. Filings continue through Jan. 15.
In Leadwood, there are two-year terms open for mayor and terms for a Ward 1 alderman and a Ward 2 alderman. Ward 2 Alderman Dave Henry filed for mayor.
In Bonne Terre, there are two-year terms for Ward 1 and Ward 3. Incumbent Erik Schonhardt filed for Ward 3.
In Farmington, there are two four-year councilmen and one one-year councilmen openings. The first day of filings included Ward 2 – John Crouch and Perry Willmore; Ward 3 – Wayne Linnenbringer; and Ward 4 – Vanessa Pegram. Also, Julie McCarver has filed for city attorney/prosecutor.
In Park Hills, there will be four openings — one for each ward. No one filed Tuesday.
Desloge had no filings for the April election as of close of business on Tuesday. There are currently openings for Alderman Ward 1, as Jason Loughary's term expires, Alderman Ward 2, as Chris Gremminger's term expires, and Alderman Ward 3, with the expiration of Jerry Hulsey's term. In addition to three alderman, Mayor David Kater's position will also be up for election.
Leadington had no filings as of close of business on Tuesday. There are current openings for one alderman, and the term of Mayor Dustin Winick is expiring as well.
Bismarck's open positions are Alderman Ward I and Alderman Ward II. Dustin Garling filed on the first day.
Mineral Area College has three openings on its board of trustees. Alan Wells has filed in the At-Large Sub District for a six-year term; Camille Nations has filed for a 5-year term in Sub District 5; and Mit Landrum has filed for a six-year term in Sub District 3.
The Farmington School District has two openings on the school board, but the information was unavailable at the time the district was contacted.
North County has two filings for the two board seats that are open. Randy Hubbard and James "Jebo" Bullock have filed.
In Bismarck School District, there are two three-year terms open. Brad Brown and Michelle L. Mork filed Tuesday.
In West County School District, there are two three-year terms open. Rick Lawson has filed.
Filings for Central School District were not immediately available.
There are three positions open for the St. Francois County 911 Board: at-large, district 1 and district 2. Ron Bockenkamp has filed for at-large while Mark Allen has filed for District 1 and James "Jebo" Bullock has filed for District 2.
No one has filed for the St. Francois County Ambulance District Board.
In Fredericktown, there will be an election of one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III. Incumbents Rick Polete in Ward II, and Loretta in Ward III filed on Tuesday along with Kevin Jones for Ward III.
The Fredericktown School District has two positions open on its board in this election. Two candidates filed Tuesday morning. They are incumbents Kent Marler and Leo Francis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.