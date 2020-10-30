Final step taken for Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park

On Friday, the final step was taken to establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt took the last step to formally establish the park, the first national historical park established in Missouri.

Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler spoke about the process of establishing the park.

“It’s all coming together. It’s just been a long time coming. I think this has been going on 15-20 years they’ve been working on this thing. It’s finally put to bed and is official, that’s what I’m excited about. It’s nice to be just a small part of it, because there’s been a whole lot of individuals, a lot of hard work to get it where it is. Thanks to Sen. Blunt, Rep. Smith and Tim Good from the Park Service, he helped us a lot on the way.”

Park Superintendent Chris Collins said now that they will move onto the next phase of operations and planning.

“We can figure out a long-range interpretive plan for the park, how we can manage and maintain the cultural resources that the park service will own, and also to help out all the partners and stakeholders as far as being a technical assistance association for their efforts,” he said. “I can now hire permanent staff to carry out the work.

“We have moved into the next planning stage to give us more control and a refined direction. One of the first steps is to fund a historic structures report over the next year where the park service has hired a vendor to look at the Amoreaux House to give us an idea of what we should be doing and where we should be going with that structure.”

