Find joy, gratitude in the midst of this pandemic

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns … chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger to a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates vision for tomorrow.”

Let American self-help author Melody Beattie’s words sink in. They’re quite profound when one thinks about what each phrase means.

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life.” How many opportunities have we missed because we were too wrapped up in ourselves to deepen our relationship with a spouse, sibling, best friend or someone else?

“It turns what we have into enough, and more.” We could always have more, right? But we could also have less. Isn’t life about being happy and showing appreciation for what we already have?

“It turns … chaos to order, confusion to clarity.” These words certainly apply to the current world in which we live. Doesn’t it feel as if we are living in chaos? Aren’t we all dealing with chaos and confusion on a daily basis?