A mission trip to Haiti has helped a local girl decide her path in life.
Gabrielle McCutcheon, 17, returned home last week from her fifth international mission trip. Four were to Haiti since her 16th birthday.
"In the next few years I feel led to open a birthing/maternity center so women can have a safe place to give birth and learn how to take care of themselves and their babies," McCutcheon said. "Over the time I have spent in Haiti, God has shown me the lack of medical care for mommies and babies. There are a lot of women and babies dying every day of preventable causes and a lack of education on how to care for themselves."
The most recent trip McCutcheon took was to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, with a group from The Bridge Community Church in Leadington.
McCutcheon said the group stayed for two weeks and focused on medical clinics the first week, and education the next.
"The first week we held medical clinics at six different villages and provided basic medical check-ups," McCutcheon said. "Week two we held teacher conferences at four different schools. The purpose of the conferences was to encourage the local teachers and give them some new ideas to share with their students. We showed teachers some simple science experiments, how to handle bullying, how to help keep kids motivated and lots of Q and A."
McCutcheon said during the last night of her first trip she realized she wanted to keep going back to Haiti and maybe live there one day.
"I didn't want to come back to the U.S.," McCutcheon said. "I felt like Haiti was my new home."
McCutcheon said she feels like she is doing what Jesus has called her to do by showing his love and caring for the widows and orphans.
"I think going to Haiti has affected me by showing me there are way more people out there who have way less than we do, but they trust God more and more each day for the things we take for granted, and that has made me trust God more," McCutcheon said. "It has made me realize that I am just one person, but if I allow God to use me I can reach people everywhere."
McCutcheon said she has made a lot of connections with the locals on every trip and keeps special moments such as praying with a widow and getting to show love to every Haitian in her heart.
"One of my favorite memories was when I got to walk outside the compound I was staying in with a couple boys to go get water and one turned around before we walked out of the gate and he said he would protect me, knowing that what I was doing wasn't the safest thing," McCutcheon said. "Just getting to show love to every Haitian no matter their age or if they have parents or not and then they show love back, it really makes you feel connected because I know the normal for them is to not be affectionate most of the time."
McCutcheon said there are many cultural differences from home including the language, lack of water, electricity and good healthcare as well as most aspects of everyday life.
While McCutcheon is modest about her abilities, her mother Amber McCutcheon says her daughter has learned enough of the local language, Creole, to help translate when needed.
McCutcheon is well on the path to following her dreams. As a recent high school graduate, she has been accepted into the Christian Heritage Academy of Midwifery and has already completed a year of the School of Ministry through Global University.
"I feel like my loving and giving heart is partially from seeing my parents live that way and from God putting a passion in my heart," McCutcheon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.