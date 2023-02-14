Ryan Hassell and Angie Reed were students at Central High School. They were both involved in choir and theater. While Ryan enjoyed working onstage in performances, Angie preferred working behind the scenes with lighting and stage makeup.

After high school, the two friends went their separate ways. That was 36 years ago.

They each married different people. After both their marriages ended, the two tried the online dating site, Christian Mingle.

Ryan recalled feeling so lonely. He had been working in his backyard planting blackberry bushes. He went inside to take a break and decided to check out Christian Mingle. After hesitating to spend $30 to become a member, he decided to do it and set up a profile. Immediately he got three hits.

One particular photo caught his attention. The woman looked familiar. But because the website does not have names with the profiles, he had no idea who the person actually was.

“I read her profile and tried to build up the courage to send her a message,” said Ryan. “But I closed my computer and decided to do it tomorrow.”

The next day was West County High School's Class of 2016 graduation ceremony. Ryan was choir director for the school and was at the ceremony because his students were performing.

Before the ceremony began, Ryan spoke with Robert Curtis Hoefer, one of his senior choir students.

“A pretty lady came up behind him and said, ‘Hi Curt, hi Ryan,’” said Ryan. “I knew her from somewhere but just couldn’t think of where.”

That’s when Curtis introduced his aunt Angie to Ryan.

During graduation, Ryan’s mind kept drifting to the woman who was a match for him on the Christian Mingle website. After graduation, he hurried home to check the website and then searched for her photo on Facebook.

“Sure enough it was the same person,” he said.

So he sent her a message on Facebook to tell her they were a match on the dating website. But Angie found it strange that Ryan was messaging her. She didn’t realize Ryan had two brothers. She had mistakenly thought Ryan’s wife was his sister-in-law Nicole. Angie had also deleted her profile on Christian Mingle months prior to that.

But somehow her profile was still on the website.

“I began ‘stalking’ him on Facebook to see his marital status,” said Angie. “I remember yelling out to my daughter, ‘He’s single!’”

That’s how Ryan and Angie began dating.

Angie has three children, sons Chris and Matt and daughter Felicia from her first marriage.

One day early in the couple’s relationship, Angie and Felicia visited Ryan’s house. As Ryan gave them a tour of his home, Felicia commented on how much she loved the blue paint in one of the bedrooms and said, “I love this color! This would be perfect as my room.”

Felicia’s comment horrified Angie but she tried to ignore it.

When Ryan showed them a washer and dryer were located on both the first floor and near the master bedroom on the second floor, Felicia said, “I can use this one down here to do my laundry and you guys can have the one upstairs.”

“She was all ready to move in,” said Ryan, “but Angie was worried what I was going to think, fearing that I might feel they had already started making plans.”

The dating period for Ryan and Angie didn’t last long. Almost instantly the couple both felt the relationship was leading to marriage. Once Ryan decided to propose, he wanted to make it a very special and memorable event.

On one of their first dates, the couple went hiking at Pickle Springs Natural Area and then talked for what seemed like hours on the rock bluff overlook while watching the sunset.

For his proposal, Ryan selected the same special spot.

The couple married on Sept. 2, 2016.

“I knew from the very first date that this was the real deal,” said Ryan. “We had dinner at what is now Shamrock. I remember smiling all the way back home.”

After that, there wasn’t a day when they weren’t together.

One of Ryan’s favorite stories was about their second date of hiking at St. Joe Park. He is allergic to poison ivy while Angie is not. He showed her what poison ivy looks like. Angie bent over to look at it, tripped on a rock and fell on the ground.

“She really ‘fell for me,’” said Ryan.

Angie also knew Ryan was the one for her. “I knew from our first date that he was the one when our food came and he prayed over it.”

This September, Ryan and Angie celebrate their seven-year anniversary.

“I know this relationship was totally a God thing,” he said. “I see his hand of providence along the way. There were just too many things that fell into place for it to be a coincidence.”

Angie said, “We’ve only been married for a few years now, but in a lot of ways it feels like we’ve always been together.”

Both are teachers. Angie is a fourth-grade math and science teacher at Central West Elementary while Ryan teaches middle and high school choir at West County. He also owns Hassell’s Piano Tuning.

The couple enjoys spending time with family, traveling, playing trivia and working in their yard. They are members of Open Heart Assembly of God in Farmington where they serve on the worship team.

Ryan and Angie Hassell’s love story proves that true love is worth waiting for. They had not realized their love story had actually started 30 years ago. Through joys and sorrows, challenges and successes, God brought them back together. Their initial connection truly stood the test of time – three decades worth – and they once again reconnected to find their happily ever after.