Try 1 month for 99¢

Charges have been filed against a Florida man who managed to rip off $3,800 worth of merchandise from the Desloge Walmart Supercenter on Oct. 17, 2017.

Doquan McCloud, 24, of Tampa, Florida, has been charged with Felony D stealing.

On Oct. 17, 2017, Desloge police responded to a report of theft believed to have been committed by two young males at the Walmart Supercenter located at 407 N. State St.

According to the probable cause statement, McCloud and an accomplice, who has not yet been identified, went into the store and loaded a cart with multiple items.

The report states that McCloud went to the register as if he was checking out. McCloud had the cashier scan everything and bag it. At that point, McCloud pulled out a credit card and pretended to insert it into the machine.

According to the report, at that time, the other suspect distracted the cashier by asking a question. While the cashier was turned around, McCloud reached over and hit the cash tender button on the register which completed the transaction.

Assuming that the credit card had went through, the cashier provided McCloud a receipt and the pair then exited the store and got into a white van that had no front license plate. The rear of the vehicle could not be seen on surveillance video.  

According to the report, the theft included seven $500 cash cards, several boxes of ammunition, including the following: 3 boxes of 9mm bullets, 2 boxes of .380 caliber bullets, one box of .357 caliber bullets, and 100 12 gauge shot gun shells.

The total of all items stolen from the store came to $3,812.81.

The report states that police investigated to see if the subjects had touched any surfaces in the store, and it was found that one subject had touched the glass counter at the register as well as a shotgun box.

After running the prints, one print came back to McCloud. According to investigators, based on the print match and surveillance video matching a driver’s license photo and prior mug shot out of Tampa, McCloud was determined to be one of the suspects involved.

Charges were filed against McCloud late last month. McCloud’s bond has been set at $2,500.

Anyone who has information on McCloud’s location or the other suspect involved is urged to contact the Desloge Police Department at 573-431-1463, Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131, or the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-2777.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
1
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments