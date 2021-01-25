 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire breaks out in Bonne Terre home
0 comments
top story

Fire breaks out in Bonne Terre home

{{featured_button_text}}

Several local fire departments were on the scene of a residential fire in the 800 block of Highway 47 west of Bonne Terre Sunday morning.

At about 7:16 a.m. Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department responded to the structure fire. Chief David Pratte described the situation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“They said there were flames showing,” he said. “Upon arrival we had heavy fire in the structure, impending on a second structure. I struck a second alarm.”

While no residents or first responders were reportedly injured in the fire, an unknown number of pets were lost in the blaze. A resident was treated for chest pains at the scene and then released.

Desloge, Jefferson R-7, Park Hills, Festus, Farmington, Leadwood, De Soto Rural and Leadington fire departments were called in to assist with the second alarm.

The structure is considered a total loss with an adjacent home suffering minor damage. The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News