Fire breaks out in Bonne Terre home

Several local fire departments were on the scene of a residential fire in the 800 block of Highway 47 west of Bonne Terre Sunday morning.

At about 7:16 a.m. Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department responded to the structure fire. Chief David Pratte described the situation.

“They said there were flames showing,” he said. “Upon arrival we had heavy fire in the structure, impending on a second structure. I struck a second alarm.”

While no residents or first responders were reportedly injured in the fire, an unknown number of pets were lost in the blaze. A resident was treated for chest pains at the scene and then released.

Desloge, Jefferson R-7, Park Hills, Festus, Farmington, Leadwood, De Soto Rural and Leadington fire departments were called in to assist with the second alarm.

The structure is considered a total loss with an adjacent home suffering minor damage. The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

