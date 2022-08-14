Fire consumes Desloge house

Several area departments were called in to assist Desloge Fire Department with a residential structure fire at 608 Monroe St. on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Jared Meador said Park Hills, Big River/Bonne Terre, Farmington, De Soto Rural and Leadington fire departments responded to help fight the fire with Wolf Creek Department staging to assist if necessary.

According to Meador, they responded within five minutes of the call dispatched at 12:14 p.m. “We had heavy fire coming out of the front of the house. We had a heavy fire load and it took us every bit of 45 minutes to get it under control.”

The building was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate. Desloge stayed on the scene for several hours to check for hotspots and help the fire marshal.

All of the occupants had evacuated and there were no injuries resulting from the blaze.