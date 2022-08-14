 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire consumes Desloge house

  • 0
Desloge Fire

Several fire departments helped Desloge FD fight a residential structure fire Saturday afternoon at 608 Monroe St.

 Mark Marberry

Several area departments were called in to assist Desloge Fire Department with a residential structure fire at 608 Monroe St. on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Jared Meador said Park Hills, Big River/Bonne Terre, Farmington, De Soto Rural and Leadington fire departments responded to help fight the fire with Wolf Creek Department staging to assist if necessary.

According to Meador, they responded within five minutes of the call dispatched at 12:14 p.m. “We had heavy fire coming out of the front of the house. We had a heavy fire load and it took us every bit of 45 minutes to get it under control.”

The building was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate. Desloge stayed on the scene for several hours to check for hotspots and help the fire marshal.

People are also reading…

All of the occupants had evacuated and there were no injuries resulting from the blaze.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US 67 projects making progress

US 67 projects making progress

Summer’s more than halfway over, and as thoughts turn to school year beginnings, drivers all over the Parkland have expressed curiosity as to …

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News