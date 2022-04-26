Fire crews put out structure fire Tuesday morning

Fire crews from around the area worked early Tuesday morning to put out a structural fire in Bonne Terre.

The call for a commercial structure fire came at 4:04 a.m., Tuesday, for a building on South Allen Street in Bonne Terre, across from the Bonne Terre Train Depot. According to Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief David Pratte, the fire was heavy in the side south of the building, which is where the front door is.

Once the Bonne Terre/Big River Fire department was on scene and attacking the fire, Pratte called for a second alarm, hoping to add manpower due to the size of the building.

“The commercial structure was 200 feet by 120 feet, so it was a 22,000 square foot building,” said Pratte. “It had all kinds of vehicles in it, and other items, oils, machines, it was heavily loaded.”

According to Pratte, while the two crews were battling the flames, a large explosion came from the back of the building followed by heavy fire. Pratte called for a task force from Jefferson County which brought six more companies down to the scene to help with manpower.

After daylight, the fire was called under control. The scene was cleared a little after 1 p.m.

The fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office.

