Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fire damages Bismarck home
Buy Now
File photo

A Bismarck home received substantial damage from a fire that took place during the early morning hours Saturday.

According to Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell, his department was dispatched out at 3:30 a.m. for a call reporting a residential fire in the 1700 block of Loughboro Road.

“Our crews arrived and found heavy smoke throughout the residence,” he said. “A quick interior attack got a quick knockdown on the house. The fire was under control within 15 minutes of us being on the scene, but our crews remained on the scene until around 11 a.m. assisting the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office."

There was reportedly moderate damage throughout the home.

Colwell noted that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and that several were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation but were not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

Assisting at the scene were the Irondale, Pilot Knob, Leadwood, Park Hills, Farmington and Doe Run fire departments.

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments