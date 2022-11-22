Fire damages business just south of Bonne Terre

An early morning commercial fire along US 67 just south of Bonne Terre kept several departments busy Tuesday.

The call came out at 12:52 a.m. for heavy smoke at RPM Automotive Group located at 7027 Stormy Lane next to US 67. The building had previously housed Scenic River Boats and Motors.

Big River Fire Chief David Pratte said his department was on the scene within about six minutes and upon arrival, there was heavy smoke and fire showing.

“We went to a second alarm,” he said. “We had it under control within about 20 minutes, but we were there about an hour and half. The damage was extensive, but there were no injuries to responders and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.”

Pratte also said St. Francois County Ambulance District was on standby during the full length of the call.

Big River had both stations respond with Hematite Fire Department moving up to cover any other calls if necessary. Other departments that assisted were Jefferson R-7, De Soto Rural, Farmington, Desloge, Park Hills and Wolf Creek departments.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.