Fire damages Desloge apartment Tuesday

Area fire departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Desloge Tuesday evening.
Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to the Oak Knoll Apartments located at 1009 Hawthorne Drive in Desloge.
Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said the first firefighters were on the scene within six minutes of receiving the call. He said one of the department's captains, who lives down the road from the apartments, provided an initial report of heavy fire and heavy smoke showing from Apartment 145 within the residential complex.
"With that, a first alarm assignment like that, we brought Farmington's ladder truck, an engine for Big River, an engine from Park Hills, and then we should have probably brought a standby engine from Leadwood but, by that time, we were starting to cancel units," the chief explained.
Gremminger said the first fire apparatus that arrived pulled one attack line and went inside, making a quick attack on what started as a kitchen fire. A grease fire started on the kitchen stovetop and then began to spread.
He said the apartment's kitchen was likely a total loss, and there was heat and smoke damage throughout the first-floor apartment.
"We basically had the fire under control at the time our first mutual aid company was arriving, and we started canceling the others," the chief said. "We did stage Park Hills at our station. Big River stayed at the scene with us and did assist with a little bit of overhaul."
Gremminger said that no fire spread outside of the apartment where the fire originated. He mentioned that firefighters had no reason to believe the fire was due to anything other than the grease fire in the kitchen that was reported at the scene. No injuries were reported.
The chief said he was thankful that no one was injured and fire crews were able to contain the fire quickly to minimize the property damage.
"Sometimes things work that way for us, and then other days you get there, and it's been too long, and it's already into the upstairs apartment, and it goes south," he said. "But this one went the way it's supposed to go, and we were able to hook the family with Red Cross because they had nowhere to go. So that's going to help them out in the long run."
