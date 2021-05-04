Fire damages Desloge apartment Tuesday

Area fire departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Desloge Tuesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to the Oak Knoll Apartments located at 1009 Hawthorne Drive in Desloge.

Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said the first firefighters were on the scene within six minutes of receiving the call. He said one of the department's captains, who lives down the road from the apartments, provided an initial report of heavy fire and heavy smoke showing from Apartment 145 within the residential complex.

"With that, a first alarm assignment like that, we brought Farmington's ladder truck, an engine for Big River, an engine from Park Hills, and then we should have probably brought a standby engine from Leadwood but, by that time, we were starting to cancel units," the chief explained.

Gremminger said the first fire apparatus that arrived pulled one attack line and went inside, making a quick attack on what started as a kitchen fire. A grease fire started on the kitchen stovetop and then began to spread.

He said the apartment's kitchen was likely a total loss, and there was heat and smoke damage throughout the first-floor apartment.