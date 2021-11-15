Fire damages Desloge area home Monday; Separate fire damages Bonne Terre house over the weekend

Firefighters responded to a house fire outside of Desloge on Monday afternoon.
The fire was dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Assistant Desloge Fire Chief Larry Penberthy said crews arrived on the scene to find a working fire at a 1.5 story house in the 3,000 block of Evanko Road.
The assistant chief said he believed the fire was contained to the laundry room area of the home. It took firefighters just 15 minutes to contain the fire after their arrival.
However, Penberthy said the home would likely be a total loss because of smoke and water damage throughout the structure.
Fire crews were on the scene for just over an hour. There were no injuries to the home’s residents or fire personnel reported.
Penberthy said the exact cause of the fire was still unknown, and Missouri State Fire Marshal would be investigating.
Fire departments assisting Desloge in the containment efforts on scene included Park Hills, Bonne Terre/Big River, and Farmington. Firefighters from the Wolf Creek Department moved up to stand-by at the Desloge Fire Department.
Area firefighters responded to a separate fire at a home in Bonne Terre Saturday night.
The dispatch was made at 11:43 p.m. for a working fire at a house on Sycamore Street near Lakeview Park.
Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief Dave Pratte said that upon the fire department’s arrival, firefighters found heavy fire on the outside of the house, impinging on the attic.
The chief said crews attacked the fire with 3.75-inch lines extinguishing the fire within approximately 20 minutes. The family made it out of the structure, and there were no injuries reported.
Pratte explained the damage to the house included extensive burn damage on one side, water damage in three rooms, and some smoke damage in other areas. He said the structure would likely be salvageable.
The fire damaged two vehicles near the home, according to Pratte. Firefighters returned briefly at about 11 a.m. on Sunday to extinguish a small rekindling in the insulation after light smoke had been seen coming from the roof.
The chief said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined and is still under investigation.
Mutual aid departments assisting with Saturday's containment efforts included Desloge, Park Hills, and De Soto Rural Protection District. During the fire, firefighters from the City of De Soto Department moved up to stand-by at the Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Station.
