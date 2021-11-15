Fire damages Desloge area home Monday; Separate fire damages Bonne Terre house over the weekend

Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief Dave Pratte said that upon the fire department’s arrival, firefighters found heavy fire on the outside of the house, impinging on the attic.

The chief said crews attacked the fire with 3.75-inch lines extinguishing the fire within approximately 20 minutes. The family made it out of the structure, and there were no injuries reported.

Pratte explained the damage to the house included extensive burn damage on one side, water damage in three rooms, and some smoke damage in other areas. He said the structure would likely be salvageable.

The fire damaged two vehicles near the home, according to Pratte. Firefighters returned briefly at about 11 a.m. on Sunday to extinguish a small rekindling in the insulation after light smoke had been seen coming from the roof.

The chief said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined and is still under investigation.

Mutual aid departments assisting with Saturday's containment efforts included Desloge, Park Hills, and De Soto Rural Protection District. During the fire, firefighters from the City of De Soto Department moved up to stand-by at the Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Station.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.