Fire damages duplex in Farmington
alert top story

Fire damages duplex in Farmington

Friday morning fire

A fire destroys a home in the 1,000 block of Vandiver Court in Farmington early Friday morning. 

 Mark Marberry

The Farmington Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1,000 block of Vandiver Court Friday morning.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, the building involved was a multi-family residence.

“There was a female and her son that were able to escape,” he said. “The female had a minor burn injury to her arm. The other resident, a male resident was assisted by EMS in exiting the residence and was treated for smoke inhalation.”

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey stated that firefighters were on the scene about six minutes after the 5:24 a.m. call.

“The blaze was brought under control in 25 minutes, and the residence suffered extensive damage,” he said.

Farmington was assisted by Wolf Creek, Park Hills and Doe Run fire departments.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate and will be assisted by the Farmington Police Department.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

