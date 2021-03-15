 Skip to main content
Fire damages Farmington home
The Farmington Fire Department quickly responded to a residential fire at 203 Patterson St. Monday afternoon.

A passerby called in stating that flames were showing on the side of the building.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said they were dispatched at 12:42 p.m. and arrived on the scene two minutes later.

“Flames were showing from the second floor,” he said. “There were two people inside, they were able to self-rescue.”

Mecey said that fire damage was limited to the attic and one room on the second floor, but there was extensive smoke and water damage throughout. The fire was under control in about 25 minutes with firefighters being on the scene for about three hours.

Farmington was assisted at the scene by Wolf Creek and Park Hills fire departments and had move ups by Big River and Bismarck Fire Departments.

There were no injuries. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

