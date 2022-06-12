Fire damages Farmington storage units

More than ten companies were called about 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire near 3451 Bray Road, a boat and vehicle storage unit facility behind that address. The fire quickly grew from a first alarm to a fourth alarm as companies were called to assist with manpower and to supply water.

According to Doe Run Fire Chief Lynn Kindle, Doe Run was the first to the scene and they quickly called for backup.

By 9 a.m., the third unit was engulfed in flames as the first two were destroyed. In the end, nine units were impacted, with units one through four completely destroyed, units five through eight with severe heavy damage, and unit nine’s door having to be cut for ventilation. The other half of the unit was not damaged.

The fire marshal is currently investigating the fire. As of right now, according to Kindle, the fire marshal is not considering the fire to be criminally related.

The fire departments that worked the fire included: Doe Run, Farmington, Wolf Creek, Pilot Knob, Cherokee Pass, De Soto Rural, Fredericktown, Bismarck, Park Hills, Leadwood, Big River/Bonne Terre, Leadington, Desloge, and Rock Community.

One Park Hills firefighter was transported to Parkland Health Center for heat exhaustion, according to Kindle.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

