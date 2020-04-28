Fire damages home in Fredericktown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a fire at 204 S. Main St. in Fredericktown on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:39 p.m., with reports of heavy smoke coming out of the chimney.

Fredericktown Assistant Fire Chief Paul Brown said when crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the chimney and out the east side of the building.

Brown said it took several hours for crews to bring the fire under control and College Avenue was closed for two and a half hours.

No injuries were reported on the scene and all of the occupants were able to get out of the home.

Brown said the cause of the fire is unknown but it is not considered suspicious. He said the home will most likely be a total loss.

Assisting the Fredericktown Fire Department were crews from Cherokee Pass Fire Department, Fredericktown Police Department and Madison County Ambulance District.

"I want to give a special thanks to Cherokee Pass, Fredericktown PD and Madison County Ambulance for coming out to assist us," Brown said. "When the call went out for more manpower they were here when we needed them."