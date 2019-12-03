Firefighters responded to a fire at 6:16 p.m. Monday in the 1,000 block of Oak Ridge Drive in northern St. Francois County.
According to Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte, departments arrived at about 6:30 p.m. to a working fire inside the flue area both inside and outside of the structure, with heavy smoke showing from two stories.
The damage to the building was extensive, however the main structure was saved.
All residents had evacuated the house when firefighters arrived. Responders spent about 30 minutes getting the blaze under control and another hour to check for hot spots and cleanup. There were no injuries.
Fire departments that responded were Big River/Bonne Terre, Jefferson R7, De Soto Rural, Wolf Creek, Farmington, Park Hills, Desloge, Leadington and Leadwood.
