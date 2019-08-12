{{featured_button_text}}

A fire brought many area firefighters to a house on Conway Road just outside of Park Hills on Saturday night.

The homeowners reported coming home from a day of swimming to find their house filled with smoke and quickly called for help. 

The dispatch for the fire came at 9:41 p.m. and the initial fire trucks from the Park Hills Fire Department arrived on the scene at 9:47 p.m, according to Fire Chief Brad Weiss.

Weiss explained that upon arrival, fire crews found a small fire in the home’s main floor hobby room.

From there, the fire had burned threw the floor into the basement of the house. The main floor fire was quickly knocked out but a fire in the basement began to flare up. The basement fire was extinguished within approximately 20 minutes from the time of the firefighter’s arrival.

The fire marshal was called to investigate and determined that the cause of the fire was not suspicious.

Assisting the Park Hills Fire Department were firefighters from Leadington, Bonne Terre-Big River, Desloge, Doe Run, Wolf Creek, and Farmington.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

