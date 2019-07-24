{{featured_button_text}}
Big River
A family’s home in Valles Mines was badly damaged by smoke from a basement fire late Tuesday night.

The family got out safely, thanks to their home’s smoke detector.

The emergency call went out shortly before 10 p.m. and brought firefighters from 10 departments to battle the basement blaze until about 1:30 a.m., according to Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief David Pratte. The house was located on Route Y near Hillsboro Road. 

He said 700 feet of large-diameter hose was laid down the length of the driveway.

“The second and third crews closed in on the fire, and the mop-up was extensive,” he said.

The concrete walls of a basement can trap an extreme amount of heat, and ventilation fans were positioned up and down the structure to clear enough smoke so firefighters could see, Pratte said. In the end, parts of the basement were wiped out and smoke damage was found upstairs, but the family is safe.

“They were wise to have a smoke detector that worked, it alerted them to the fire. That’s important information, there,” Pratte said.

Responding fire departments included Big River/Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills, Farmington, De Soto Rural, Jefferson R-7, Leadington, Lake Timberline and Goose Creek. St. Francois County Sheriff’s Dept. provided assistance, and St. Francois County EMS provided aid to the officers sweating from the heat of the fire and the weight of their equipment.

“It takes a lot of people to respond to a rural fire like this,” Pratte said. “Maybe one or two members of each departments respond. Some have air packs to put on, some are directing traffic, we’re positioning fans, we’re putting down hose and we’re all working together as quickly and effectively as possible to put out the fire and minimize damage.”

