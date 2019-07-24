A family’s home in Valles Mines was badly damaged by smoke from a basement fire late Tuesday night.
The family got out safely, thanks to their home’s smoke detector.
The emergency call went out shortly before 10 p.m. and brought firefighters from 10 departments to battle the basement blaze until about 1:30 a.m., according to Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief David Pratte. The house was located on Route Y near Hillsboro Road.
He said 700 feet of large-diameter hose was laid down the length of the driveway.
“The second and third crews closed in on the fire, and the mop-up was extensive,” he said.
The concrete walls of a basement can trap an extreme amount of heat, and ventilation fans were positioned up and down the structure to clear enough smoke so firefighters could see, Pratte said. In the end, parts of the basement were wiped out and smoke damage was found upstairs, but the family is safe.
“They were wise to have a smoke detector that worked, it alerted them to the fire. That’s important information, there,” Pratte said.
Responding fire departments included Big River/Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills, Farmington, De Soto Rural, Jefferson R-7, Leadington, Lake Timberline and Goose Creek. St. Francois County Sheriff’s Dept. provided assistance, and St. Francois County EMS provided aid to the officers sweating from the heat of the fire and the weight of their equipment.
“It takes a lot of people to respond to a rural fire like this,” Pratte said. “Maybe one or two members of each departments respond. Some have air packs to put on, some are directing traffic, we’re positioning fans, we’re putting down hose and we’re all working together as quickly and effectively as possible to put out the fire and minimize damage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.