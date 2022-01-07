Fire damages mobile home in Farmington

A mobile home fire early Friday morning on Weber Road in Farmington brought out several local fire departments to the scene.

The call came in at 4:24 a.m. with firefighters arriving at the home at 901 Weber Road.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said they found heavy fire in the north end of the building and had it under control in 20 minutes.

“One occupant escaped with minor injuries,” he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation at this time. The Farmington Fire Department was assisted by Doe Run, Park Hills and Wolf Creek fire departments.

