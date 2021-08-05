Fire damages mobile home

Firefighters from the area responded to a residential fire in southern St. Francois County on Thursday afternoon.

Wolf Creek Fire Captain Brandon Houser said it was a mobile home fire in the 6400 block of Route DD. They were dispatched just before 4:30 p.m.

“We had a two-minute response time from the station because we were finishing up from another call,” he said. “Within seven minutes, Doe Run (fire department) was here and had a line off and we showed up right behind them.”

It was believed the fire started as an electrical short at the well pump. There were no injuries to responders and no one was in the residence when firefighters arrived.

“We were able to save one room on the west end,” Houser said. “The building was about 75% involved. We had it under control in about 35 minutes.”

A portion of the highway was closed while firefighters extinguished the fire.

Doe Run, Park Hills, Farmington and Cherokee Pass Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

