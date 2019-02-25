Several area fire departments responded to a fire in Park Hills Sunday night.
The dispatch came at 11:10 p.m. for a structure fire on the corner of West Fite and North Front streets after a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the back of the building.
The building has been in the Elvins area for many years and was once a gas station and for awhile the Elvins Food Pantry.
According to Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss, the Park Hills fire crew was already at the fire station and was on the scene within six minutes. The crew arrived to find the building partially engulfed in flames.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, Weiss requested the assistance of other area fire departments. Assisting with the fire containment efforts were firefighters from Bismarck, Big River, Leadington, Farmington and Desloge.
The fire reportedly started when a propane heater the building's owner, Lucas Soden, was using caught a nearby mattress on fire. Soden said he attempted to put the fire out using the two fire extinguishers he had on hand, but to no avail as the blaze grew quickly.
Soden, a mechanic by trade, said he had bought the building with plans of restoring it to its original appearance and opening an auto repair shop. Soden said, as he understood it, the structure was one of the earliest built in that area of town.
Weiss said the state fire marshal's office will conduct an official investigation as to the cause of the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.