Several area fire departments responded to a fire in Park Hills Sunday night.

The dispatch came at 11:10 p.m. for a structure fire on the corner of West Fite and North Front streets after a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the back of the building. 

The building has been in the Elvins area for many years and was once a gas station and for awhile the Elvins Food Pantry.

According to Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss, the Park Hills fire crew was already at the fire station and was on the scene within six minutes. The crew arrived to find the building partially engulfed in flames.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, Weiss requested the assistance of other area fire departments. Assisting with the fire containment efforts were firefighters from Bismarck, Big River, Leadington, Farmington and Desloge.

The fire reportedly started when a propane heater the building's owner, Lucas Soden, was using caught a nearby mattress on fire. Soden said he attempted to put the fire out using the two fire extinguishers he had on hand, but to no avail as the blaze grew quickly.

Soden, a mechanic by trade, said he had bought the building with plans of restoring it to its original appearance and opening an auto repair shop. Soden said, as he understood it, the structure was one of the earliest built in that area of town.

Weiss said the state fire marshal's office will conduct an official investigation as to the cause of the fire. 

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

 
