Fire damages Ron's Tire

Area firefighters responded at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to a second alarm fire at Ron’s Tire Center in the 1,000 block of East Karsch Blvd.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, when they arrived four minutes later the building was filled with heavy smoke.
“We made a forced entry into the building and then into the work area. We found heavy fire conditions,” he said. “We did a precautionary search to see that nobody was in the building,”
The fire was under control within approximately 60 minutes. Farmington was assisted on the scene by Bonne Terre/Big River, Desloge, Doe Run, Leadington, Park Hills and Wolf Creek Fire Departments.
Bismarck Fire Department moved a crew up to cover the city of Farmington during the blaze.
The building sustained significant damage. There were no injuries to firefighters.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to determine the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.
The business has had prior fires in 2005 and 2014.
