Fire damages Ron's Tire

Area firefighters responded at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to a second alarm fire at Ron’s Tire Center in the 1,000 block of East Karsch Blvd.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, when they arrived four minutes later the building was filled with heavy smoke.

“We made a forced entry into the building and then into the work area. We found heavy fire conditions,” he said. “We did a precautionary search to see that nobody was in the building,”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fire was under control within approximately 60 minutes. Farmington was assisted on the scene by Bonne Terre/Big River, Desloge, Doe Run, Leadington, Park Hills and Wolf Creek Fire Departments.

Bismarck Fire Department moved a crew up to cover the city of Farmington during the blaze.

The building sustained significant damage. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to determine the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

The business has had prior fires in 2005 and 2014.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.