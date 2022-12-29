Fire damages SFC home Wednesday night

Area emergency personnel battled a fire at a St. Francois County home Wednesday night. Crews had the fire under control within minutes of arrival, but the residence reportedly sustained extensive damage.

A dispatch went out at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday for a residential structure fire at a house in the 5000 block of Route D, close to Route O, between Park Hills and Farmington.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said a resident of the address had used a neighbor’s phone to call 911 after arriving home and seeing heavy smoke.

Weiss said he got to the address as a pumper truck from the Farmington Fire Department arrived, followed by other Park Hills firefighters.

“They were able to make entry and found fire in two rooms,” he said. “They were able to knock the fire down really quick.”

Weiss said crews tackled fire in a bedroom and a utility room, containing the blaze in less than 15 minutes. He said firefighters were at the property until about midnight doing overhaul work and assisting the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Weiss said. The chief noted that the resident was not home when the fire started, and pets were outside the house. No injuries were reported.

Weiss said the home sustained extensive damage, but he did not believe the structure to be a total loss.

Departments assisting Park Hills with Wednesday night’s containment efforts included Farmington, Wolf Creek, Desloge, Big River/Bonne Terre, and Leadington. The St. Francois County Ambulance District also responded for firefighter safety.