Firefighters responded twice to a working fire at a small apartment building in Leadington Thursday night and early Friday morning.
The initial dispatch came at 8:36 p.m. for a commercial structure fire at an apartment on the corner of Union and Fleming Streets in Leadington. The building contains four residential units, all of which were occupied. All of the building’s tenants, along with two dogs, made it out safely.
Leadington firefighters were first on the scene and began running water lines to the structure. Firefighters from other area departments were called to assist in the efforts.
According to Leadington Fire Chief Doug Graham, the initial fire was contained approximately five minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene.
Graham said the fire originated in one of the units and that unit was a total loss. The fire spread to the attic area of the building and the chief said that the other units received smoke damage as a result of the fire.
The cinder block style structure was once a car wash with four bays that were converted into residential apartment units.
Early Friday morning, just after 1 a.m., firefighters were again dispatched to the apartment building because the fire had rekindled in the attic area. Graham said because of the design of the building, the attic space was small and hard to access.
Graham said when they arrived back on the scene, firefighters located all of the hot spots in the building and extinguished the rekindled fire within approximately 15 minutes.
Assisting the Leadington Fire Department were firefighters from Park Hills, Desloge, Bonne Terre/Big River, and Farmington.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined as the fire marshal’s investigation is not yet completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.