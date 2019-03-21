Lake Timberline will be offering a Mid America Teen CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) course on April 12-14.
The Mid America Teen CERT program is designed to teach students how to identify the types of disasters and hazards most likely to affect their home, school and community.
It is a 22 hour course spread over three days that will train teenagers or adults how to assist in the case of a fire or natural disaster. This event will be held at the fire department building in Lake Timberline.
Students will learn how to open airways, control bleeding and treat shock, as well as how to organize volunteers and collect disaster intelligence in order to support the efforts of first responders.
“They’ll learn wilderness survival skills, search and rescue, disabilities awareness,” said Lake Timberline Assistant Fire Chief James Fields, who helped organize the course.
“There’s not a whole lot of people on our roster, and times when we don’t have anyone who can respond. There’s nothing like (Mid America Teen CERT) in St. Francois County,” he said, hoping to address a need for the youth to join first responders.
Teen CERT is similar to standard CERT groups but is modified to be a little easier for the youth to understand.
One goal is to have more people trained to help in situations where there might be a shortage of emergency responders, and to have people who know how to act in crisis situations on a day-to-day basis.
“We want a Teen CERT group to be deployed in this area,” Fields said. He compared it to Mid America Teen CERT in Wentzville, which is large enough to help first responder agencies in the event in a disaster.
The training will be conducted by Director of Mid America Teen CERT Mark Rosenblum, who teaches more than 30 courses a year.
“We’ve taught in Columbia, Rolla, and even California, but this is the first time it’s been offered south of the St. Louis area,” he said. “With all the flooding that’s been happening, they asked if I’d be interested in coming down to teach.”
Other instructors include paramedics, firefighters and doctors among other qualified professionals, and even a counselor to teach the importance of psychological preparedness.
“Quite a few people who take the course go into the medical field or the emergency response field,” Rosenblum said.
Boy Scout and Girl Scouts can also earn merit and project badges. In addition to a Boy Scout receiving a state-issued TEEN CERT certificate of program completion, they also have the opportunity to earn their Emergency Preparedness, First Aid, Fire Safety, Safety, Disabilities Awareness, Search and Rescue and Wilderness Survival merit badges.
The event is limited to 30 participants and will require an emergency kit. More details can be found on the Official TEEN CERT Facebook page or the event page TEEN CERT from Emergency and Safety Trainers, LLC., or by calling 314-596-2497.
