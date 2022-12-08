 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Fire destroys Bismarck bar

  • 0
Fire

Fire destroys the former West Side Inn in Bismarck. 

 Bismarck Fire Dept.

A total of 16 fire departments responded to a fire Wednesday night at Almost Home Bar and Grill, formerly West Side Inn, located at 1000 Veterans Drive in Bismarck.

At 10:21 p.m. the Bismarck Fire Protection District was dispatched to a working commercial structure fire.

Fire destroys bar

Farmington's ladder truck fights a fire at a bar in Bismarck Wednesday night.

According to Chief Kegan Gravett, Bismarck responded with three firefighters. When the firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure. He said firefighters entered the building to attack the fire.

Shortly after entering, crews were met with heavy fire in the building and the roof collapsed in the center of the building. The fire was soon upgraded to a second alarm for more equipment and manpower. Gravett said the operations were changed to focus more on defensive and exposure protection modes and they requested additional tankers. Six additional tankers arrived on the scene and the fire was able to be brought under control.

People are also reading…

The fire did not spread to the nearby VFW hall. 

Gravett said no one was injured. Almost Home Bar and Grill was not open during the time of the fire.

Almost Home Bar and Grill

At 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, the Bismarck Fire Protection District responded to a fire at the Almost Home Bar and Grill. A total of 15 other departments responded to the call. The building was engulfed in flames when Bismarck arrived to the scene.

Bismarck Fire Protection District received help from 15 other departments. Park Hills Fire Department, Doe Run Fire Protection District, Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Protection, Irondale Fire Protection District, Leadwood Fire Protection District, Farmington Fire Department, Pilot Knob Fire Protection District, Desloge Fire Department, Leadington Fire Department, Terre Du Lac Fire Department, Belgrade Fire Department, Potosi Fire Protection District, Wolf Creek Fire Protection District, Hematite Fire Protection District, and Jefferson R7 Fire Protection District. Ameren was also on scene.

A total of 52 people from the various districts and departments with 19 different fire apparatuses were on scene.

Ihor Zhovkva, diplomatic advisor to Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, tells Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo that Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments about nuclear weapons should be treated seriously. He discusses the situation in Ukraine, and the outlook for the war, saying there is no room for compromise over Crimea.

The fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

0 Comments
0
0
1
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One-car crash kills three

One-car crash kills three

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a number of one-car accidents over the weekend, including a collision that resulted in three…

Commission hears requests

Commission hears requests

The St. Francois County Commission worked on appointments and grants during their regular session Tuesday morning.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cat thrown after interrupting Brazil press conference during World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News