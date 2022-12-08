Fire destroys Bismarck bar

A total of 16 fire departments responded to a fire Wednesday night at Almost Home Bar and Grill, formerly West Side Inn, located at 1000 Veterans Drive in Bismarck.

At 10:21 p.m. the Bismarck Fire Protection District was dispatched to a working commercial structure fire.

According to Chief Kegan Gravett, Bismarck responded with three firefighters. When the firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure. He said firefighters entered the building to attack the fire.

Shortly after entering, crews were met with heavy fire in the building and the roof collapsed in the center of the building. The fire was soon upgraded to a second alarm for more equipment and manpower. Gravett said the operations were changed to focus more on defensive and exposure protection modes and they requested additional tankers. Six additional tankers arrived on the scene and the fire was able to be brought under control.

The fire did not spread to the nearby VFW hall.

Gravett said no one was injured. Almost Home Bar and Grill was not open during the time of the fire.

Bismarck Fire Protection District received help from 15 other departments. Park Hills Fire Department, Doe Run Fire Protection District, Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Protection, Irondale Fire Protection District, Leadwood Fire Protection District, Farmington Fire Department, Pilot Knob Fire Protection District, Desloge Fire Department, Leadington Fire Department, Terre Du Lac Fire Department, Belgrade Fire Department, Potosi Fire Protection District, Wolf Creek Fire Protection District, Hematite Fire Protection District, and Jefferson R7 Fire Protection District. Ameren was also on scene.

A total of 52 people from the various districts and departments with 19 different fire apparatuses were on scene.

The fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.